Corpse Husband's new track Poltergeist officially releases on Friday, fans excited

It’s been nearly a year since Corpse Husband teased the drop of a new song, but on April 4, 2022, the streamer announced that Poltergeist is dropping this Friday. The YouTuber, well-known for his unique voice, has done everything from streaming and reading horror stories to producing music.

The song was originally teased back in June 2021. But, in just a few days, excited fans will finally get what they’re after when the song releases on Spotify and Apple Music.

Poltergeist is coming soon from Corpse Husband

The tweet dropped by the YouTuber had the slightest glimmer of a tease, dropping 14 seconds of the track. It can be pre-saved on both the aforementioned musical outlets, and Corpse Husband also said he’d repost some TikToks using the track.

tag me in it on insta if u use it, i'll repost some if u made a tiktok to the snippet b4, should still work, here's a link the 2 the new sound we're using; vm.tiktok.com/TTPduKJrTc/ tag me in it on insta if u use it, i'll repost some if u made a tiktok to the snippet b4, should still work, here's a link the 2 the new sound we're using; vm.tiktok.com/TTPduKJrTc/tag me in it on insta if u use it, i'll repost some ✨

With a sound similar to some of his previous catalog, fans are overwhelmingly excited for the song, even though there is only a tease of what’s to come.

“Lookin like you’ve seen a ghost, moving like a poltergeist”

Corpse has done quite a bit of work outside of music, from being in the English dub of the anime Tribe Nine, to partaking in livestreams with Sykkuno, Valkyrae, and more. The YouTuber has not announced any further songs outside of this reveal, but his audience will no doubt be left craving more.

Social media hyped for more Corpse Husband

The response has been overwhelmingly supportive for the YouTuber’s next track, with Ironmouse eagerly awaiting its release. Furthermore, Karl Jacobs exclaimed that this is his favorite Corpse song and can’t wait for it to come out.

karl :) @KarlJacobs_ @CORPSE HAHAHAHA MY FAVORITE CORPSE SONG IS FINALLY COMING OUT :D @CORPSE HAHAHAHA MY FAVORITE CORPSE SONG IS FINALLY COMING OUT :D

Valkyrae was predictably excited for her friend to release a new track. The streamer appeared in a Machine Gun Kelly video, playing the role of Corpse Husband.

Many cannot wait for the song to drop, such as 100 Thieves’ Tina Kitten and Anthony Padilla. The song has a catchy beat and lyrics, and it's not a surprise that people are hyped for it.

All corners of the internet are coming together to pre-save the song in their collections. Suffice to say, they are looking forward to the release of Poltergeist on Friday.

Friday is going to be a big day for Corpse fans, who have a new song to listen to, and hopefully, the content creator will make more announcements soon. The streamer's fanbase will be ecstatic about what lies ahead.

