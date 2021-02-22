Corpse Husband's voice sounds worse than ever as he reveals he has not slept in two days

Corpse Husband, the streamer known for his iconic baritone voice, has been facing a lot of health issues. He has been plagued with a handful of medical problems for a while, and it looks like his health is worsening.

In a recent stream, Corpse Husband's voice sounded very bad. Corpse Husband admitted in the stream that he was in bad shape because he hadn't slept in two days.

Corpse Husband's voice sounds worse than ever

While playing Among Us with his regular group, his friends urged him to get some sleep before he started talking about Valheim. Valheim is a popular role-playing survival game which released this year and is gaining a lot of buzz online.

Corpse Husband went on to make other small talk with the likes of Valkyrae instead of getting some sleep. Everyone who's been following Corpse Husband is aware that he suffers from gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD). That's one of the reasons why his voice is so deep.

The diseases that he suffers from causes him chronic pain at times. In a previous video, he revealed that he's going to suffer from these issues for the rest of his life. According to his doctors, his illnesses aren't curable.

Despite all the issues, he never has to live with them on his own. His fans are always very positive. Corpse Husband has previously stated that he'll continue making content as long as his followers are happy.

E-GIRLS HIT 100M plays on Spotify✨🦇



Thank you so much for everything. All thanks to y’all 🖤 pic.twitter.com/EqzcNb8rGD — Corpse Husband (@Corpse_Husband) February 13, 2021

Corpse Husband recently became the second streamer to have a song of his cross 100 million streams on Spotify. The song in question was "E-Girls are ruining my life."

Lots of headlines about me “quitting YouTube”. In the clips they’re all using, I was talking about how I realistically see the longer term. I’m not imminently quitting anything.



Thank u — Corpse Husband (@Corpse_Husband) January 7, 2021

Back in January, Corpse Husband also addressed rumors of him quitting YouTube. In a tweet, he stated that he wasn't quitting YouTube anytime soon.