Corpse Husband says he is moving to Twitch very soon

In a recent video, Corpse Husband discussed moving to Twitch sometime soon. Back in January, too, he said something similar while playing Among Us. Fans have appreciated the idea of the faceless star moving to the Amazon-owned streaming platform as well.

Corpse Husband already has his own Twitch channel, but it doesn't have a single video. Despite that, the internet personality has managed to bag around 750,000 followers on the streaming platform.

When will Corpse Husband move to Twitch?

While the internet personality hasn't mentioned a specific date until now, chances are he'll be moving to Twitch soon. This is the second time he's talking about such a move, and he does sound more determined than before.

As mentioned before, Corpse already has a Twitch channel, the link to which is here. He created this account early on because he wanted to keep his name safe from internet trolls.

"I'm going to be probably doing more chill stuff like what we're doing right now on Twitch in the near future. So, I left the link to that at the top of the description. A lot of the time, I just want to talk to you guys and like plan and deciding s***. But I feel like I have to do an Among Us stream to do that sometimes. And it's going to be like maybe Twitch is a good place to do that."

Given that Corpse Husband has already expressed his intentions previously, and he's provided his fans with the link to his Twitch account as well, there's a high chance that he'll be streaming on the platform shortly.

For the uninitiated, Corpse Husband didn't step into the limelight with his gaming streams. His popularity is steeped in the horror story narration videos that he used to do previously. The faceless YouTuber then took the world by storm thanks to his baritone voice.

Advertisement

If Corpse Husband does move to Twitch, he may consider a face reveal as well. Although he's spoken about it a few times, no one knows how he looks, which adds to the mysticism surrounding this man.

Apart from Among Us, he's seen playing games like Rust and Valhiem with his fellow streamers, especially on the OfflineTV servers.