Corpse Husband sends TinaKitten an unexpected surprise gift

Corpse Husband and TinaKitten are some of the most wholesome duos in the streaming community. They have often been spotted hanging out with each other and sharing cute moments. In fact, some in the community believe that the two are probably dating each other.

In a recent incident, the two met and hung out with each other, and TinaKitten was spotted wearing a silver chain which belongs to Corpse Husband. Corpse even posted a video of the same on his Twitter. Tina even exclaimed that the chain was very cool.

"It is kinda cool."

Later, when Corpse was streaming with his friends, he asked Hasanabi what he thought of Tina's chain.

TinaKitten took Corpse Husband's chain and wore it for a day

TinaKitten sported one of Corpse Husband's chain for a day as she hung out with him. She even visited Hasanabi on that day. When Corpse was streaming with other OfflineTV members later on, he asked Hasanabi how he liked the chain TinaKitten was wearing. He said that he thought it was pretty cool, and it was later revealed that the chain belonged to Corpse Husband.

"I need to know what you thought of Tina's chain today for no reason. Okay cool."

While Tina Kitten claimed the chain was a gift from Corpse Husband, Corpse claims otherwise. He said that he got the chain as a gift from someone, but lent it to Tina for the day.

"He didn't give her the chain. She stole it. 😂 The chain was a gift to Corpse from someone else."

Fans and friends expressed their appreciation for the duo's friendship. Everybody expressed how adorable they found Corpse Husband and Tina Kitten's friendship.

Fans showing their support for Corpse Husband and TinaKitten's wholesome friendship (Image via Offline Ace)

Corpse Husband and TinaKitten have one of the most wholesome friendships in the streaming community. In fact, several times, Corpse has praised TinaKitten and made her blush live on stream.

