Corpse Husband speaks about a possible return to horror narration

Many may not believe it, but Corpse Husband used to be a horror narrator before his popularity skyrocketed.

Before he blew up all over the internet, the 23-year old had made quite the name for himself in the world of horror. He was part of ominous and spine-chilling tales reportedly drawn from real life.

His distinct, rumbling baritone made Corpse Husband a natural fit for horror narration. Of late, though, the faceless YouTuber seems to be on a sabbatical from making such videos.

Speaking about the reason behind this, Corpse Husband revealed that while he loves to tell stories of real horror, the process itself can be taxing.

A return to his roots for Corpse Husband?

In the clip, Corpse Husband, during a recent Among Us stream, replied to a fan who asked him about a possible return to horror narration:

Advertisement

"I love horror narration, I love doing it but like back to the physical stuff, like recording and reading on the screen like that and doing all that takes so much out of me, like mentally and physically I know it sounds stupid to people who don't go through it but like it's really hard to do."

Elaborating on the complexities involved, Corpse Husband revealed that the stress involved in making such videos is something he would like to avoid as of now.

However, while he revealed his love for the genre, a return seems unlikely at the moment:

"I love the art, I love putting together stories of real shit that happens to real people. Like the cop stories and what not, these are brutal, I like sharing people's stories about how cruel the world can be because I feel it's something a lot of us don't know about, but I just can't at the moment."

A return to horror narration may not be on the radar, but Corpse Husband seems to have carved out a comfortable niche for himself. This is thanks to Among Us and his infectious, popular music.

Hey, @Corpse_Husband, you don't have to do horror narration if it drains tf out of you :) You deserve to rest esp with your illnesses pls — Christelle 💓 (@katycatpash95) December 31, 2020

He can also take solace in the fact that he has a loyal army of fans who understand his struggles with a chronic illness and will be more than willing to wait, as they continue to prioritize his health over anything else.