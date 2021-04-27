Corpse Husband, Sykkuno and others pull Valkyrae's leg over her height: How tall is Valkyrae?

Rachel "Valkyrae" Hofstetter is one of the fastest growing streamers since 2020. However, that hasn't stopped her friends from pulling her leg over the fact that she's probably the shortest of the lot.

Many streamers, including Corpse Husband and Sykkuno, have pulled valkyrae's leg for being short. She's always taken it in her stride because the jokes were made in a very healthy way.

What is Valkyrae's height, and is she the shortest among her friends?

While it's difficult to put a proper number to her height, back in 2018, she mentioned that she was 5' 3" in a tweet. However, her friends would like to believe she's 5' 2" as seen in the video above.

Janet "xChocoBars" Rose was also seen commenting on Valkyrae's height in the above video. She went on to reaffirm that despite being short herself, she's slightly taller than Valkyrae.

"I think Rachel's 5' 1". I think she's 5' 1" and a half. I think she doesn't know her own height because I'm pretty sure she's the shortest in the house and I think she's 5' 1" and a half."

5 foot 3.5 inches tall LOL i wasnt standing straight in this photo made me look extra smol XD — rae ☀️ (@Valkyrae) March 25, 2018

A streamers' fan base can get really weird at times. She happened to be one of the hottest topics a few weeks back when the internet went crazy asking about Valkyrae's height.

In one of the clips in the above video, Sykkuno, Corpse Husband and her are heard interacting along with a few others. She went on to ask Corpse how tall he was and was really surprised when he said that he was 5' 10. Corpse then went on to say that he was 5' 2", just to mock her. He further went on to say that he was of Valkyrae's height.

This isn't the only time she has had her leg pulled because of her height. In a recent video, Ludwig Ahgren described her as an Oompa Loompa, the dwarven workers that work of Willy Wonka in Charlie and the Chocolate factory. Ludwig goes on to say that he really felt better about himself, height wise, after seeing Bella Poarch and Valkyrae.

Having said that, every single joke that the streamers have made about Valkyrae's height has been made in good faith. There was never any ill intent behind them. And given the success she's seen off late, it just goes on to show that the height of a person doesn't matter.