Corpse Husband teases possibility of leaving YouTube for Twitch

Corpse Husband recently contemplated the idea of streaming on Twitch, bringing up how many followers he has there and the logistics of such a move.

When Corpse Husand was speaking to Sykkuno, they were joined by Valkyrae in their Discord. However, the latter was simply tuning into Corpse Husband as she finally had the chance to do so. Usually, the duo stream at the same time and tend to work on the same content.

When Sykkuno and Valkyrae discussed finally being able to watch Corpse Husband, the conversation changed to streaming on a platform like Twitch.

Corpse Husband said:

"Maybe I'll start streaming on Twitch unless I have a reason not to. I do have a Twitch account. It has like 600,000 followers."

At first, it seemed like the idea could be a genuine suggestion and a possible future for the 23-year-old. Corpse then stated that he wishes for a reason to stay on YouTube or that he would stay if given a reason to freshen things up.

It became clear that Corpse Husband is only joking about the idea, and it's very likely that he is seeking out some exclusivity contract like Valkyrae has to stay on YouTube.

There was a suggestion in the call, though, to seek out negotiations with both Twitch and YouTube as a way to see which platform would offer up the best deal for Corpse Husband.

Corpse Husband brings up streaming on Twitch

The clip where Corpse Husband teases a Twitch appearance, whether it is a joke or not, is not the first time the idea has been brought up on stream.

While playing Among Us in January, the California native simply mentioned his Twitch channel, which has 600k followers. He discussed the weird idea of having so many followers on a channel he doesn't use.

During the stream, Corpse Husband said:

"I might go there to... I wanna have like a chill... No, I could probably do that now."

There's absolutely no confirmation of what Corpse Husband might do in reality, but based on all his comments, he's certainly at least contemplating other opportunities.

At the end of the day, the platform he picks is simply a place to stream, and whoever he plays with would stay the same. Corpse Husband is a huge streamer, and regardless, he'll have a following.