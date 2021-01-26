Corpse Husband tweets a sad emoji, receives immense support from fans online

Corpse Husband left fans concerned recently after tweeting a sad emoji on his alternate Twitter handle. He did not provide any further information.

The 23-year old YouTuber is often known to break the internet using a single emoji. He's done it numerous times in the past, courtesy of his trademark and simple smiley emoji.

This marks one of the rare occasions where he's decided to share an emoji that expresses disappointment or sadness.

The internet soon became rife with speculation. Fans wondered what could have possibly upset Corpse Husband.

This soon led to a barrage of positive comments, as fans flooded him with appreciative messages.

Fans take to Twitter to cheer up Corpse Husband

Corpse Husband is certainly no stranger to creating a buzz online. There have been several instances, be it a blank tweet or a three second audio clip of him breathing, where he has successfully managed to break the internet.

The popularity he possesses is derived from his army of loyal fans, always ready to get him onto the trending page on Twitter.

This time, his comments section was inundated with messages of concern and appreciation, as fans tried their best to cheer him up.

you okay corpse? — v ?? (@BEGONlAS) January 25, 2021

why sad bb? ily :( — ً (@kanjifordeath) January 25, 2021

:] keep ya head up <3 — karl :) (@KarlJacobs_) January 25, 2021

hey :( smile, today can be beautiful. — SLASHER 🔪🩸 (@slasherprinc3ss) January 25, 2021

Here, cute doggie for u pic.twitter.com/NAnllzz7fn — Karina (@itsarockfactt) January 25, 2021

CORPSE IS SEMI SAD WE SHOULD DO SOMETHING ABOUT IT NOW *presses emergency meeting button* — ghostie ☁️ (@ghostiepops) January 25, 2021

don’t worry corpse, if you need a break, we’ll understand 🥺💞 pic.twitter.com/2rjRP3mHhX — gen ✨ (@trugellio) January 25, 2021

bingus to cheer u up? pic.twitter.com/GKdwRViIoL — jul ♡ bek (@onlyangelftv) January 25, 2021

GHIBLI HUG TO FEEL BETTER STOP BEING :/ pic.twitter.com/PpVjI6lzlM — juliaaaa (@catboy_corpse) January 25, 2021

love you corpse. its okay to be sad. i hope you can smile again soon 🖤 pic.twitter.com/TueRQ07zBB — 🍁 speedbun 🌹 (@_maplebun) January 25, 2021

we're all here for you corpse don't ever forget that! we love you so much pic.twitter.com/B28jYNIx58 — jana🌧|死 (@rxses4cxrpse) January 25, 2021

hi corpse i’m sorry you feel :/ here’s some pictures i took of my dog Bear in the snow today hopefully they can make u :) even just for a sec, love u <3 pic.twitter.com/l8llvQwMbw — macy :)!!! (@nimrodmacy) January 25, 2021

we love u corpse :( pic.twitter.com/oMXaXGrowF — jp (@lipstickboy_) January 25, 2021

here corpse, frog karl will make u feel better pic.twitter.com/Nz1TbVOfo5 — sage 🐈‍⬛ (@corpsesrain) January 25, 2021

don’t be sad, listen to my chicken try and play the xylophone :)@Corpse_Husband @CORPSE_alt pic.twitter.com/VQxM0CSjAl — ray (@Corpse__Baby) January 25, 2021

With more than 95,000 likes and 6,000 comments so far, support continues to pour in for Corpse Husband online.

Despite his immense popularity, he is not immune from online hate and criticism. He addressed the same during one of his recent streams.

Sometimes the nature of the criticism directed at him is a little unwarranted. It can take a heavy toll on a person's mental state.

Whatever the reason behind his latest tweet, his supportive fans once again ensured they came out in full strength and did their best to cheer him up.