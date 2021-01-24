"The internet's been hurting my brain lately": Corpse Husband claps back at his haters

Corpse Husband recently clapped back at his haters. He highlighted that spewing unwarranted hate and negativity seems to have become a staple in the social media era.

In an Among Us stream, the 23-year-old YouTuber addressed the hate constantly directed towards his music. Many critics believe he is only popular because of his voice.

Corpse Husband stressed that people are always looking to discredit someone over the slightest of issues.

Corpse Husband responds to his online haters

"The internet has been hurting my brain lately. It's been f*****g weird lately . People are saying like 'I can't believe you're simping over just a voice it's like 'Oh wow if I was attractive physically, that makes it any less shallow . People are so funny,"

He then pointed out the flaws with the criticism directed at his music.

"As if that's not a valid reason to like music. You only like Beyonce for her singing. Like yeah, you can like it for the lyrics and everything else too, but definitely the sound and voice of it is a plausible reason to like music too. People always want to find a way to discredit anyone's work. It's so much easier to hate people"

Corpse Husband also had an answer for those who claim that teenage girls are his most loyal listeners. He revealed that half his fan base were 18 to 35-year-old males.

Corpse Husband also addressed the unfair comparisons between him and artists with over 10 years of experience.

"Who the f**k gets a collab with MGK from their bedroom without no team, no label, no anything and they still want to discredit?"

Corpse Husband continues to make waves online despite the criticism; be it in the world of streaming or music.

He's got an upcoming collaboration with Machine Gun Kelly and several other exciting new projects in the pipeline. His popularity continues to reach new heights.