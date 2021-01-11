Corpse Husband warns YouTube channel that clip his streams with clickbait titles, advises against it strongly

During a recent Among Us stream, Corpse Husband ended up delivering a stern warning to the YouTube channels that tend to clip his streams with “clickbait” titles.

Corpse Husband was playing Among Us recently with a variety of internet personalities/streamers. This included Rachell “Valkyrae” Hofstetter, Imane “Pokimane” Anys, Jeremy “DisguisedToast” Wang, and Thomas “Sykkuno.”

In the middle of the stream, Corpse Husband began talking about the variety of “clickbait” videos on YouTube posted by channels that generally use his name. While speaking about the matter, Corpse Husband ended up delivering a stern warning to the content creators.

Corpse Husband warns YouTubers who clip his streams with clickbait titles

As seen in the video (3:26:00), Corpse Husband was playing Among Us with his group of friends when he decided to turn their voice off for some time. He explained that there are some miscellaneous things he wanted to discuss.

First, he explained the difference between the Corpse Husband clips channel on YouTube and a Twitter account that exists by the same name. Corpse Husband explained that the YouTuber in question is not the same as the Twitter account owner. People had been sending the Twitter account owner “hate-filled messages" due to the YouTuber’s videos.

Advertisement

“I was like, “wow they are clipping stuff and making a living off of it. I am not gonna de-monetize or DMCA it, but now they are like clickbaiting a lot of stuff.”

Corpse Husband delivered a special message for the owner of the YouTube channel in question and appeared stern.

Image via Corpse Husband, YouTube

“Don’t clip the f***ing headlines and sh*t, just clip normal shit it’s okay. It just seems like some of this stuff they are just purposely taking out of context…Yeah like, don’t take clips from like three years ago and use it for now stuff, I mean, stuff like that. You know what I mean, hopefully.”

A few fan-driven channels on YouTube have been using Corpse Husband’s name and clipping his streams to create content. This, in turn, has finally annoyed the YouTuber who delivered a stern warning.