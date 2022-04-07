Clash Royale is a popular mobile game in which players use cards to build decks and fight in multiplayer 1v1 and 2v2 battles. Each card has a different deployment cost. In an 8-card deck, the cost of all cards is summed up and divided by 8 to obtain the average Elixir cost.

The higher the average Elixir cost, the more difficult it becomes to handle the enemy's push. This article will explore the costliest deck in Clash Royale with an average Elixir cost of 7.7.

Costliest Deck in Clash Royale: 7.7 Average Elixir

1) Golem

Golem (Image via Sportskeeda)

Cost: 8 Elixir

Damage: 413

Hitpoints: 6784

The Golem card is one of Clash Royale's most powerful and costliest Epic cards, which can be obtained once players reach Arena 10. When the Golem is defeated, it explodes, dealing damage to the surrounding area and spawning two little Golemites. Golem only targets buildings in Clash Royale.

2) Mega Knight

Clash Royale @ClashRoyale Mega Knight is here... with the force of 1,000 mustaches! Unlock him in the Challenge this weekend. Mega Knight is here... with the force of 1,000 mustaches! Unlock him in the Challenge this weekend. https://t.co/dJ7EguTitx

Cost: 7 Elixir

Damage: 355

Hitpoints: 5280

The Mega Knight is a legendary card that can be unlocked once players reach Arena 7. Mega Knight, like other splash damage cards in the game, deals huge damage when utilized. It is one of the most powerful cards because of its high damage and hitpoints.

3) Three Musketeers

Three Musketeers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Cost: 9 Elixir

Damage: 289

Hitpoints: 955

The Three Musketeers is the most expensive card in Clash Royale, and it can be earned once players have progressed to Arena 7. It summons three medium-range Musketeers with high hitpoints and deal damage to a single target. The Three Musketeers can be split into both lanes and do massive amounts of damage every second, making them extremely threatening to opponents.

4) Royal Recruits

Royal Recruits (Image via Sportskeeda)

Cost: 7 Elixir

Damage: 176

Hitpoints: 705

Players can get the Royal Recruits card, one of the costliest Common cards in Clash Royale, once they reach Arena 7. Similar to the Dark Prince card, it summons six melee troops with high hitpoints, damage, and shields. It can be used to counter push after stopping the enemy's troops push.

5) Pekka

Pekka (Image via Sportskeeda)

Cost: 7 Elixir

Damage: 1081

Hitpoints: 4982

Pekka is a fully armored melee card with a powerful sword strike that attacks ground units. It's an Epic card with a lot of damage and hitpoints. Once players reach Arena 4, they can get the Pekka card. It can be used to tackle high-hitpoint troops like Mega Knight and Golem.

6) Electro Giant

Clash Royale @ClashRoyale



Have you tried the buffed version yet? So turns out Electro Giant is pretty good when he’s not crashing the gameHave you tried the buffed version yet? So turns out Electro Giant is pretty good when he’s not crashing the game 😬 Have you tried the buffed version yet? https://t.co/MERm0NUvyp

Cost: 7 Elixir

Damage: 254

Hitpoints: 5512

The Electro Giant card is a melee Epic troop that only attacks buildings and can be obtained from Arena 11. Enemy units within a 3-tile radius of the Electro Giant will be injured and stunned with each strike with its electrical equipment 'Zap Pack.'

7) Lava Hound

Lava Hound (Image via Sportskeeda)

Cost: 7 Elixir

Damage: 72

Hitpoints: 5040

It's a Legendary card that players can get once they reach Arena 10. It is an air troop with high hitpoints and low damage that only targets defense units and towers. It explodes into six miniature lava pups when killed, which deal additional damage. It can be used to divert enemy troops' attention.

8) Mirror

Mirror (Image via Sportskeeda)

Cost: 1 additional Elixir

The Mirror card can be obtained from Arena 12. It's a one-of-a-kind spell that duplicates the player's last friendly card in exchange for one additional Elixir. It will never be one of the initial four cards dealt to a player when a Clash Royale match begins.

