Clash Royale is a popular mobile game in which players use cards to build decks and fight in multiplayer 1v1 and 2v2 battles. Each card has a different deployment cost. In an 8-card deck, the cost of all cards is summed up and divided by 8 to obtain the average Elixir cost.
The higher the average Elixir cost, the more difficult it becomes to handle the enemy's push. This article will explore the costliest deck in Clash Royale with an average Elixir cost of 7.7.
Costliest Deck in Clash Royale: 7.7 Average Elixir
1) Golem
Cost: 8 Elixir
Damage: 413
Hitpoints: 6784
The Golem card is one of Clash Royale's most powerful and costliest Epic cards, which can be obtained once players reach Arena 10. When the Golem is defeated, it explodes, dealing damage to the surrounding area and spawning two little Golemites. Golem only targets buildings in Clash Royale.
2) Mega Knight
Cost: 7 Elixir
Damage: 355
Hitpoints: 5280
The Mega Knight is a legendary card that can be unlocked once players reach Arena 7. Mega Knight, like other splash damage cards in the game, deals huge damage when utilized. It is one of the most powerful cards because of its high damage and hitpoints.
3) Three Musketeers
Cost: 9 Elixir
Damage: 289
Hitpoints: 955
The Three Musketeers is the most expensive card in Clash Royale, and it can be earned once players have progressed to Arena 7. It summons three medium-range Musketeers with high hitpoints and deal damage to a single target. The Three Musketeers can be split into both lanes and do massive amounts of damage every second, making them extremely threatening to opponents.
4) Royal Recruits
Cost: 7 Elixir
Damage: 176
Hitpoints: 705
Players can get the Royal Recruits card, one of the costliest Common cards in Clash Royale, once they reach Arena 7. Similar to the Dark Prince card, it summons six melee troops with high hitpoints, damage, and shields. It can be used to counter push after stopping the enemy's troops push.
5) Pekka
Cost: 7 Elixir
Damage: 1081
Hitpoints: 4982
Pekka is a fully armored melee card with a powerful sword strike that attacks ground units. It's an Epic card with a lot of damage and hitpoints. Once players reach Arena 4, they can get the Pekka card. It can be used to tackle high-hitpoint troops like Mega Knight and Golem.
6) Electro Giant
Cost: 7 Elixir
Damage: 254
Hitpoints: 5512
The Electro Giant card is a melee Epic troop that only attacks buildings and can be obtained from Arena 11. Enemy units within a 3-tile radius of the Electro Giant will be injured and stunned with each strike with its electrical equipment 'Zap Pack.'
7) Lava Hound
Cost: 7 Elixir
Damage: 72
Hitpoints: 5040
It's a Legendary card that players can get once they reach Arena 10. It is an air troop with high hitpoints and low damage that only targets defense units and towers. It explodes into six miniature lava pups when killed, which deal additional damage. It can be used to divert enemy troops' attention.
8) Mirror
Cost: 1 additional Elixir
The Mirror card can be obtained from Arena 12. It's a one-of-a-kind spell that duplicates the player's last friendly card in exchange for one additional Elixir. It will never be one of the initial four cards dealt to a player when a Clash Royale match begins.
