How to use Mirror in Clash Royale?

Clash Royale is known for its unique character cards and their abilities. These cards can be used as spells, buildings, defense structures, or troops on the battlefield, and they require Elixir, which increases with time.

Mirror is a spell-based Epic rarity card. It's a one-of-a-kind card that costs an extra Elixir to repeat the last friendly card deployed on the battlefield. It is frequently useful in battle by experienced players and, when utilized correctly, can do a lot of harm.

Unlock the Mirror card in Clash Royale

From Arena 12, a player can unlock the Mirror card. It's a unique spell that replicates the player's last friendly card for one extra Elixir. As stated in the in-game description, it will never appear as one of the first four cards handed to the player at the start of a Clash Royale battle.

"Mirrors your last card played for +1 Elixir. Will not appear in your starting cards."

The Mirror's level determines the replicated card level. The card will show the player's most recently placed card in the Mirror during combat. The Elixir cost of a Mirror card is unknown; instead, it displays a question mark. The max level Mirror will place the card 1 level higher than the player's previous card.

Mirrors cannot be used on Champion cards. If the player's most recent card was a Champion card, the Mirror will ignore it and play the card that came before the Champion.

If a player's first card played was a Champion, and the second card given to their card hand is a Mirror, the Mirror will appear with a question mark, and the player will be unable to use it.

Mirror statistics

Mirrors can be upgraded to a maximum of level 14, which will replicate the following levels of card rarities:

Common card: Level 15

Epic card: Level 15

Rare card: Level 15

Legendary card: Level 15

How to use a Mirror card in Clash Royale attack?

The Mirror allows a player to play a card many times, such as the Goblin Barrel, leaving the opponent without the necessary Elixir to counter it. Players can Mirror Elixir Collectors to increase Elixir production.

Mirroring a card against which the opponent only has one counter is an effective way of causing a lot of damage.

For example, if an opponent always counters a Goblin Barrel using Fireball, the player can Mirror the Goblin Barrel, and the opponent will not counter it.

Finally, Mirror is a valuable card as it allows you to battle using a higher-level card that causes much more severe damage. Try mirroring high DPS cards such as Sparky, as it will increase their damage and hitpoints.

