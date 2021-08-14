Could “Bikini Meta” be the next Twitch trend? Viral clip excites fans 

After two sexually-suggestive metas went viral on Twitch in recent months in the form of the hot-tub meta and the ASMR meta, a viral clip has suggested the possibility of a new “bikini” meta coming up next.

The two metas managed to survive scrutiny from Twitch’s TOS by not infringing any rules directly. Twitch’s TOS allows streamers to wear “bathing suits” while the ASMR streams escaped scrutiny until creators such as Amouranth and Indiefoxx began posting “overtly” sexually-suggestive content.

Regardless, Twitch streamer “HeyBbibbi” recently used an optical illusion device to show viewers an animated version of herself. The streamer used a strip that showed a cartoon version of herself wearing a bikini.

The content cannot be deemed sexually-suggestive, and led to a post on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit.

Twitch streamer displays animated bikini-clad version of herself, viewers claim the “bikini-meta” is born

As the video below shows, HeyBbibbi was not wearing a bikini, and merely used a strip to create an optical illusion. The strip created an animated version of herself, clad in an elaborate bikini.

The clip has since made its way to Reddit, leading to a range of viewers complimenting the streamer for her creativity.

People welcomed the new meta and claimed the South Korean streamer might have sparked a trend that could blow up on Twitch in the near future. Others speculated how Heybbibbi pulled off the illusion and were of the opinion that she used a simple green screen.

Regardless, the meta might escape Twitch’s scrutiny if it takes off. Twitch’s TOS states that streams which strictly fall under the category of “suggestive content” will be subjected to corrective measures.

Additionally, streamers are not allowed to wear bikinis on the stream, but they can wear garments that come under the category of “bathing-suits.” This was said to be the reason why Twitch did not take action against hot-tub streams and even created the new “Pools, Hot Tubs and Beaches” category.

Regardless, a possible “bikini-meta” using optical illusions is not expected to be punished, as the creator in question is not wearing the garment. As the comments on Reddit suggest, people are quite excited about the meta, and claim that it can lead to some hilarious content.

IM GONNA BE HONNEST, THIS HOT TUB META IS BY FAR THE MOST PATHETIC THING WE'VE SEEN ON TWITCH IN FOREVER. WHAT A SAD REALITY. PLEASE GET THIS TRASH OFF THE FRONTPAGE — xQc (@xQc) April 19, 2021

Twitch streamer Felix "xQc" Lengyel also responded to the post with visible confusion. He had previously called the hot-tub meta the "most pathetic" thing he had ever seen on Twitch.

