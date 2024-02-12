Could EA FC 24 trading lead to an account ban?

With coins being an extremely valuable commodity in Ultimate Team, EA FC 24 trading is more popular than ever. Gamers try to use the transfer market to generate profit, increasing their coins in the process. However, this is a rather risky proposition in the current climate, with gamers wondering if their accounts could be banned despite using fair means.

Bans in Ultimate Team are nothing new. Anyone using unfair means or third-party software to gain an edge over others could have their accounts banned at any time. However, there have also been occurrences of players being banned for generating honest profits via EA FC 24 trading.

What are fair EA FC 24 trading methods?

EA FC 24 trading involves many aspects and methods that can be employed to generate coins, including flipping, investing, and lazy trading. Flipping involves buying an in-demand card at a low price and selling it within a short time span for a profit. Meanwhile, investing is a more long-term process, as gamers often hold onto cards for weeks before their prices reach a satisfactory point.

All these methods can be classed as fair means, although some incidents have occurred wherein investors were banned due to EA Sports' system flagging their accounts for suspicious activity.

Can EA FC 24 trading lead to account bans?

Unfair means of generating coins include practices like coin buying and coin transferring. Coin sellers often use the transfer market to buy a card for far more than it's worth to shift coins from one account to another. EA Sports has systems in place to recognize such activity and ban the players involved.

However, this system is not flawless and can often wrongfully target gamers who are using fair EA FC 24 trading methods. This usually happens when a player sells an item for a massive profit or if someone mistakenly buys a card for an excessive amount. This happens more frequently with investors who purchase many items in bulk and sell them later for huge profit margins.

How to avoid account bans in EA FC 24

The most obvious way to keep your account safe from bans and coin-wipes is to not partake in any form of coin transferring or use of hacks and glitches. Using third-party software when operating the Web App or Companion App is also a ban-worthy offense. However, there is no guarantee of safety from bans stemming from EA FC 24 trading, as many honest traders have been banned in the past.

The most that traders can do to avoid such situations is to not sell an item for its maximum value, as EA Sports could label it as suspicious behavior. If an item like TOTY Kylian Mbappe or Van Dijk is extinct in the transfer market, either sell it at a small undercut or wait for a possible price range update.