Could Train get a remake ahead of CS2 launch? Possibilities explored 

Train is one of the most iconic maps that ever graced the Counter-Strike community. Unfortunately, in CS2, the legendary map is still missing. It was removed from the active map pool back when CS:GO was still active in 2021, but was still in the game at the time. But with the emergence of CS2 in September 2023, Train was nowhere to be seen. Soon, fans began getting wind of a potential remake.

Train has a unique layout and offers interesting verticality, perhaps like no other map. So, its return is still much anticipated. Will it come back as a brand new remade map? Perhaps, the answer is yes.

Note: This article contains speculative ideas and the author's subjective opinion.

Will Train be remade for CS2?

The idea about a Train map remake first went viral when a trusted leaker revealed some interesting data. Initially expected to be a Touchstone map, potential visual changes took fans by surprise.

@gabefollower on X has often brought in interesting leaks over the years. The Train remake leak showed potential updates to models in the map, which could mean major areas would be significantly changed when and if it gets launched by Valve.

Train is a beloved map that hasn't seen the light of day in a long time. The biggest reason to believe that it might make a comeback is perhaps because it was shown in one of the first few CS2 trailers.

That's right, footage of Train was shown quite clearly while introducing the Touchstone maps in the Leveling Up The World game trailer. The maps were described as not having many changes apart from lighting and character read.

Apart from that, not many changes were announced and Valve has been quiet about the map ever since. However, a key moment was when professional players SPUNJ, moses, and YNk, interviewed a Valve insider on their podcast, Talking Counter. The guest confirmed the presence of a train in one of the maps that Valve was working on.

With the multiple factors combined from the leaked code and the trailer to the insider hints, it only makes sense to believe that Train may make a comeback in CS2. It's bound to come back at some point since the game has not officially ruled out any major maps so far.

One big drawback is then perhaps that Train may not come back anytime soon. Clearly, Valve is still working its way out in order to release the map. Currently, all we have are speculations and some leaked sources.

