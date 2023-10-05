Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) “An error occurred while updating” bug: Possible fixes, reasons, and more

Counter-Strike 2 players seem to be running into a performance bug where they are getting the “an error occurred while updating” message when trying to download and install a new hotfix or the latest patch. What makes this error frustrating is that it does not occur all the time but persistently hampers gameplay for some players.

Moreover, there are no permanent fixes for this issue. Fortunately, there are a few temporary workarounds that many in the community seem to have come up with.

That said, this Counter-Strike 2 guide will go over how you to deal with the “an error occurred while updating” bug in CS2.

Fixing the “An error occurred while updating” bug in Counter-Strike 2 (CS2)

Expand Tweet

As mentioned, there are no permanent fixes for the updating error in Counter-Strike 2. However, here are a few workarounds to try out:

1) Delete Steam download cache

The first thing you will need to do to try and fix this is to clean out your Steam download cache. For this, make your way to the client and then click on Settings. Then, navigate to the Downloads tab, where you will find the Download Cache and the Clear Download Cache option.

Click on it and click “OK” to clear it. Once done, start the CS2 update process again.

2) Try changing your Steam’s download region

While it might not seem like much of a fix, many in the community have stated that by changing their Steam download region, they could get Counter-Strike 2 to update again. To change the download region, go to the Steam client again and click on the Steam icon in the top bar to go into settings. Navigate to the download tab and change the download region.

You will have to restart Steam after this and then begin updating CS2 again.

3) Run Steam as an admin

Running Steam as an administrator can also help prevent the “an error occurred while updating” issue in Counter-Strike 2. To do this, you will need to exit Steam, then right-click on it from the desktop and choose “Run as administrator.” This will launch the client as an admin and more than likely solve all the update-related issues you are facing with the game.

4) Re-install the game

Re-installing CS2 from scratch is another way of attempting to deal with the issue in the game. If the above-mentioned steps do not work, this is the next best step.

5) Reach out to Steam support

If all else fails, reach out to Steam support and submit a ticket. Valve should then try and fix the problem for you from their end.