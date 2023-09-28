Counter-Strike 2 (CS2): How to play custom Workshop custom maps

The Workshop system is where the Counter-Strike 2 community can get incredibly creative and make maps and arenas that they will be able to play on with their friends. There is a lot that players will be able to do with the workshop system. It will allow the community more ways to enjoy Valve’s latest title apart from just booting up the same maps repeatedly in competitive games and Premier mode.

While CS:GO had a Steam Workshop that allowed players to seamlessly make new maps and share it with their friends to play it on, CS2 is yet to have a similar feature. While you will be able to make maps and share them with other players, the process in the latest title is a little different from the previous entry.

This is exactly the reason why there are many in the community who are quite unsure as to how they can go about playing Workshop and custom maps in the shooter.

Hence, this Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) guide will cover everything you need to know about playing custom Workshop maps in the shooter.

How to launch custom Workshop maps in Counter-Strike 2 (CS2)

As mentioned, because of the lack of a CS2 Steam Workshop, there is no direct way of playing a custom Workshop map in Counter-Strike 2. However, below are a few steps that you will need to try in order to play these arenas:

You will first want to download the map that you wish to play. This map can be something you, a friend, or a community member created.

Once the map file is downloaded on your system, you will then need to make your way to the following directory: “Steam\steamapps\common\Counter-Strike Global Offensive\game\csgo\maps” or “Steam\steamapps\common\Counter-Strike 2\game\cs2\maps”.

Upon reaching the location, you must copy and paste the map file here and then launch Counter-Strike 2.

Once the game is running, you will need to open the console command by pressing “~”. If it does not open, go to the “Game” tab in settings and enable the feature.

Once the command prompt is open, place the following command: “map %map_name%”, press enter, and type out the map’s name.

The console command will now provide some auto commands. Complete the steps, and the custom workshop map should load up on its own.

Can you load custom Workshop CS:GO maps in Counter-Strike 2 (CS2)?

You will unfortunately not be able to play CS:GO custom Workshop maps in CS2. This is because Valve has completely changed the engine for the shooter to Source 2, and there is no way you will be able to boot a map from a previous entry into the new title.