Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) left hand command: How to enable, use, and more

Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) features a detailed viewmodel to support the entire player base and can easily be changed using console commands. The game contains a console window that can be used to trigger and change different settings without navigating through the huge customization menu. Most seasoned players will already have basic commands like FPS and matchmaking ping limit memorized.

The presence of both right and left-handed viewmodels can help the entire player base of Counter-Strike 2 create a comfortable visual setup. Combining the perfect viewmodel settings with the rest of the configuration can bring out the best in every player and aid in securing consecutive victories. It is important to note that settings will vary for every other individual based on personal preference.

This article will highlight how you can utilize the left-hand command in Counter-Strike 2.

NOTE: CS2 currently does not support a left-handed viewmodel. However, the developer may bring it back as it is a classic feature of the prequel.

How to enable left hand viewmodel in Counter-Strike 2?

Here is a quick guide that you can use to switch the viewmodel in CS2 from right to left.

Launch the game from Steam by using your account credentials.

Make sure that your console is enabled in the settings.

You need to press the keybind associated with the console to toggle it on.

Enter the command “cl_righthand 0” in your console window to switch the viewmodel from right to left hand.

You can use this command and replace the 0 with 1 to switch the viewmodel back to the right-hand side.

It is important to note that you should not drastically change settings as it can affect your gameplay performance. If you are used to the right-hand viewmodel, it might take a few hours to adjust and retrain your muscle memory for the left-hand switch. However, this viewmodel change does not directly affect any FOV, sensitivity, or other settings.

Why is left hand viewmodel better in Counter-Strike 2?

The left-handed viewmodel cannot be claimed as the better iteration but can definitely be more useful in some gunfight scenarios. Left-handed players mostly prefer this setting, and it can be beneficial if you peek out from the left towards the right on different maps. The performance depends on your mechanical skills and game sense since it is a purely visual change and does not affect any other aspect of the game.

Moreover, players can utilize defined keybinds like its prequel to quickly switch between the two viewmodels and avoid opening the console window. However, its effectiveness might not be as impactful as players think. This is primarily because it adds up to one more thing that users must continuously do instead of focusing on the match.

The slightest movement can distract a player, and such a hiccup during crucial moments can lead to defeat. But if you have developed this as a habit from Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO), you should utilize it to make the most out of it.

