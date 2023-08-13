Counter-Strike community hosts CS Surfing World Championship with $4,500 cash prize

The Counter-Strike Surfing World Championship's main event is officially in full swing, and the excitement is absolutely palpable. This event came about most unexpectedly via a glitch in CS:GO's Source engine that birthed the art of surfing. This event has already gathered 16 of the planet's most skilled surfers, and they're battling it out for a sweet cash prize of $4,500.

The prize pool is entirely funded by the CS Surfing community. Prepare yourself for an adrenaline-fueled ride as this heart-pounding tournament nears its conclusion.

All about the 2023 Counter-Strike Surf tournament

It's almost poetic how this event began. Way back in the day, some sharp-eyed players stumbled upon an intriguing glitch in this game's Source engine that allowed them to harness the power of sharp angles to build up crazy speed — a phenomenon now known as "surfing."

This quirky glitch from Half-Life's Goldsource engine carried over into Counter-Strike — and boy, did it catch on like wildfire! What started as a weird quirk around 2008 has since evolved into an iconic custom game mode, spawning over a thousand custom surf maps that cater to all kinds of surfers, from casual cruisers to hardcore thrill-seekers.

Surfing isn't just about raw gaming skills, it's almost like mastering an art form. Imagine gracefully maneuvering along walls, hugging them as if your virtual life depended on it, all while managing your position in mid-air with flicks of your mouse.

It's an intricate move that involves holding down the A or D key and using air-strafing. And let's not forget about velocity and understanding how to build speed up and transition between surfaces.

The Counter-Strike Surfing World Championship isn't your run-of-the-mill gaming event. Brought to you by the fine folks at KSF Clan, this event offers a blend of both open qualifiers and handpicked invitees. This ensures that the competition is nothing short of fierce.

The main event kicked off on August 12 and will end on August 13, 2023. Here's the breakup of the total prize pool:

1st - $2,182

2nd - $1,053

3rd - $527

The tournament is being streamed on Twitch right now using this link: https://m.twitch.tv/caffrey

Surfing Stars: Faces to look out for

The lineup of surfers participating in this championship has Counter-Strike-community surf legends. This includes big names like Levi, Liquidator, and PARC COLORE — these folks are ready to show fans their best moves. The excitement around this event is real, and fans are eagerly waiting to see who comes out on top.

Beyond that, this Counter-Strike Surfing World Championship showcases remarkable unity and passion within the CS:GO community. It's more than just a tournament, it's a celebration of the undeniable spirit that binds gamers together.

Needless to say, what started as a quirky glitch has transformed into a vibrant culture.