Counter-Strike's Dust 2 recreated in Fortnite

Dust II map recreation Picture Courtesy: Epic Games/Team Evolve

One of the most popular maps of the tactical shooter Counter-Strike: Global Offensive is coming to Fortnite’s creative mode.

Digital marketing brand Team Evolve, which focuses on designing custom content for Fortnite, has a Dust 2 game mode to be available from the 15th of February.

The iconic map Dust 2 was created over 20 years ago and was released with the original Counter-Strike.

Dust 2 comes to Fortnite via the Battle Lab feature which was introduced in December. Battle Lab essentially opened up Fortnite Battle Royale mode to custom maps made in Creative. You have to get code for it—which you will be able to find through Team Evolve’s Twitter soon after the Map is introduced into the game.

You can play a Battle Lab creation with up to 15 friends or hope to find it in public matchmaking.

You will be able to play Search and Destroy for a CS:GO type experience. Also modes like Team Deathmatch, Free-For-All Deathmatch, and Gun Game would also be available to be played.

Desert eagle pistols will also be included but wall-banging isn’t possible due to Fortnite’s existing codes.

Here’s a sneak peek of the gameplay in the map:

There are a lot of similarities between the recreation of the map:-

The developer didn’t copy the Arabic signs which were clearly visible in the CS:GO version, and both sites are missing the big “A” and “B” designations. Crates are present in the same place on both A and B sites, the white car is still parked on the B Site, and all of the palm trees are still being seen standing behind the A site.

These strayed away from CS:GO’s standard team setup, with terrorists fighting counter-terrorists, and all of the skill that goes into handling weapons in CS:GO.

Fortnite’s style of play is far apart, with four classes and different perks available, such as strengthening a team’s defenses or debuffing enemies.

Evolve also says it will look into recreating other CS:GO maps in Fortnite if the response for this map is positive; Inferno and Mirage as the two maps top of its wishlist if this one succeeds.