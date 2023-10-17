CounterSide free rewards (October 2023) and steps to redeem

CounterSide is a mobile gacha title developed for Android and iOS devices by Studiobside. In this side-scrolling title, you collect characters that act as towers and deploy them to destroy the enemy base. You must spend Eternium (in-game stamina) to engage in all PvE content. Quartz is the premium currency that helps obtain new units or recharge Eternium.

Upgrading units and their gear also require materials such as binaries. Grinding for them involves a lot of effort, and purchasing them might not be everyone's choice. Studiobside regularly drops redeemable codes that grant these items for free.

This article lists all CounterSide codes for October 2023 and the steps to redeem them.

Use the following CounterSide codes in October 2023 to get freebies

You can get tons of freebies by redeeming codes (Image via Studiobside)

Below is the list of all CounterSide codes that grant freebies in October 2023:

FORTUNARELICGEAR

ADVENTOFASMODEUS

DISCOVERTHEWORLD

ENDOFPARADOXCS23

ANTHRBGNNGCS66

THERETROBEGINS

Studiobside releases codes when the title gets major updates or holds collaboration events with other gaming or anime franchises and on special occasions. You can find them on the title’s official social media accounts, such as X (formerly Twitter) and Discord. For instance, when Studiobside held a collaboration event with Code Geass, they released many codes to celebrate it.

How to redeem CounterSide codes for freebies

Click the Enter Coupon button to open the code redemption window (Image via Studiobside)

Studiobside has provided an in-game feature to redeem codes in this mobile RPG title. Beginners must first complete the tutorial to access the feature. Here are the steps that convert alphanumeric codes into free rewards:

Install and launch the app on iOS or Android and enter the lobby screen.

Navigate to the Settings button next to the mail icon at the top right side and tap on it.

Tap the Manage Account menu from the left side.

Click the Enter Coupon button, opening the code redemption window.

Copy/paste or Type the codes from the above list.

Hit the OK button, visit your in-game mailbox, and collect the rewards.

Notably, these codes expire after a certain period. Therefore, use them as soon as possible. Also, the codes are case-sensitive and must be entered in the same format provided by Studiobside. Players can use each code only once to claim free rewards.

