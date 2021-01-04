The battle royale genre has expanded incredibly on the mobile platform, and PUBG Mobile has emerged as the prominent title of the genre. It has been nothing short of a phenomenon on the platform.

It has racked huge numbers financially and finished first on the list of the highest-grossing mobile game of 2020.

Even though it has put up huge numbers, the title’s journey hasn’t always been smooth sailing in all countries. It has been under the scanner of authorities in various countries, and also received a ban in some of them.

This article takes a look at all the countries where the game is still banned in 2021.

Countries where PUBG Mobile is still banned in 2021

#1 - India

PUBG Mobile is not the only application suspended by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology due to security and privacy reasons.

A total of 220 applications of Chinese origin were blocked in the country over three ban waves. It has now been over four months since the ban was imposed on the battle royale title in the country.

The unprecedented move left fans in dismay. The official press release stated the following:

“The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has received many complaints from various sources, including several reports about the misuse of some mobile apps available on Android and iOS platforms for stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users’ data in an unauthorized manner to servers which have locations outside India.”

“The compilation of these data, its mining, and profiling by elements hostile to India’s national security and defence, which ultimately impinges upon the sovereignty and integrity of India, is a matter of very deep and immediate concern that requires emergency measures.”

Since then, there have been many updates about the title. In November, PUBG Corporation announced the Indian version of the game. Teasers were released, and PUBG India registered as a private limited company. Recently Krafton had also appointed a Country Manager and an operation team in India.

However, fans will likely have to wait for the comeback as MeitY in their reply to an RTI had stated that the permission for PUBG Mobile's launch had not been granted.

#2 - Afghanistan

Afghanistan is another country where PUBG Mobile is still banned, though it is temporary. On 17th December, ATRA or Afghanistan Telecommunications Regulatory Authority announced the suspension of the battle royale title in the nation temporarily due to the social and security impact.

The move by the regulatory body was because of complaints from people across the country. ATRA had consulted the concerned ministries, experts from various fields, and relevant sources before handing out this ban.

Omar Mansoor Ansari, acting head of the Afghanistan Telecommunications Regulatory Authority, stated the following:

“Our team submitted a report on the issue to ATRA Board after carrying out a comprehensive analysis, and then a decision was taken to block this game on a temporary basis considering its social and security impact”,

Discussions for a permanent solution to the issue are underway.

