PUBG Mobile is one of the most popular mobile games on the planet, and almost every country’s gamers have been in awe of this battle royale title. The action-packed gameplay, the challenge of survival, and the overall kickass combat have enraptured the minds of fans worldwide.

However, there is not just a single version of PUBG Mobile. In fact, one of the most popular versions of this title is the Korean one, which has been a boon for Indian gamers after the ban on PUBG Mobile in the country.

Similarly, there are a couple more countries that have their distinct versions of PUBG Mobile. While there are not many differences between these and the global version, we look at all versions available.

Countries that have their own versions of PUBG Mobile

1) South Korea

Image credits: TechBugs

The South Korean version of PUBG Mobile is almost identical to the global one. But there are a few notable advantages like better rewards, quicker updates, as well as an added range of skins and rewards that players can win. These minute changes make the Korean version worth checking out.

Here’s how to download the Korean version.

2) Vietnam

Image credits: TechBeasts

Vietnam is another country that has its version of PUBG Mobile. This game is available to download only for the citizens of this country, but can be accessed by other countries’ users by downloading and installing the APK file.

Gameplay-wise, there are not many differences between the VN and global versions of PUBG Mobile.

Here’s how to download the Vietnam version.

3) China

Image credits: Pinterest

Believe it or not, Tencent Games has a different version of PUBG Mobile for Chinese audiences. This game has been adapted to be the most attractive for players from this nation, and meet government criteria.

While there are not many distinctions in the in-game elements when compared to the global version, the Chinese version, called Game For Peace, is only available to download for Chinese citizens.

Here’s how to download the Chinese version.

4) Taiwan

Image credits: APKPure.com

The Taiwan version of PUBG Mobile has been dubbed as PUBG Mobile TN. However, when the game is compared with the global version, players will hardly notice any differences in the gameplay.

PUBG Mobile TN has been optimised for Taiwanese fans, and thus, is only available to download in this country.

Download the Vietnamese version from here.