Countries with their own versions of PUBG Mobile in March 2021

The Battle Royale genre has flourished on the mobile segment, and PUBG Mobile has pioneered this growth. It has an extensive reach globally and has been a chartbuster for a while.

Apart from the global version published by Tencent Games, numerous localized variants such as TW, VN, KRJP, and more cater to users from these specific regions.

This article lists all the countries with their own versions of PUBG Mobile as of March 2021.

Also read: PUBG Mobile 1.3 Hundred Rhythms update for Season 18 (global version): APK+OBB download link for global Android users

Nations that have own versions of PUBG Mobile

#1 - China (Game for Peace)

The language of the UI is Chinese (Image via Bhairus Gaming/YouTube)

Advertisement

In China, the renowned BR game wasn't approved by the authorities for various factors. Tencent Games later announced that it would release the game under a new title, i.e., Game for Peace, hat would meet all parameters set by the authorities.

To access the Chinese version, users require QQ or WeChat accounts. Moreover, the language of the UI is Chinese, and there is no option to change it.

#2 - KRJP

It includes a unique currency, Donkatsu medal (Image via PUBG Mobile KR / Google Play Store)

PUBG Mobile KRJP is one of the most popular alternatives to the game's global version due to the broader range of in-game cosmetic items like skins, costumes, crates, and more. Krafton Inc publishes it for users in Korea and Japan.

It also includes a unique currency named Donkatsu medal, which gamers can use to purchase crates in the in-game store.

Also read: PUBG Mobile 1.3 Season 18 Royale Pass: Price, free rewards, and more

#3 - Vietnam

Advertisement

The game is optimized to cater to the country's users (Image via Google Play Store)

PUBG Mobile also has a Vietnam version that VNG Publishing, one of the most prominent Vietnamese publishers, puts out. The game is optimized to cater to the country's users, and elements like the UI and language are altered.

Players from Vietnam can directly download it from the Google Play Store/Apple App Store. It is rated 4.2 and has more than 10 million downloads on the Play Store.

#4 - Taiwan

HotCool Game publishes this version (Image via Google Play Store)

Taiwan is the last country on this list. Like the Vietnamese version, the TW or Taiwanese version is almost identical to the game's global version but is optimized and overhauled to enhance Taiwan's players' experience.

HotCool Game publishes this version of the title, which has over 1 million downloads on the Play Store and is rated 3.9/5.

Also read: How to download PUBG Mobile 1.3 KR version on Android devices: Download link and guide for worldwide users