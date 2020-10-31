CouRageJD develops insane strategy to catch Impostors in Among Us

Popular YouTuber CouRageJD has often been seen sinking his teeth into Among Us these days. He absolutely loves the game, and plays it constantly on stream, with other high profile streamers. Needless to say, Among Us is one of the most popular games among players, streamers, and viewers. CouRageJD has taken advantage of this, and has made some of the best Among Us content available.

The majority of his YouTube uploads have been Among Us videos as of late. Each one totals near 1 million views, if not more than that. The sheer amount of time CouRageJD has played the game has seen him develop some crazy strategies to win, as both Crewmate and Impostor.

CouRageJD's insane Impostor catching strategy in Among Us

CouRageJD was recently seen playing a game of Among Us with the likes of Valkyrae, Corpse Husband, Lazarbeam, and Pokimane. In this instance, Pokimane was the target before he even knew it. His plan was to use Lazarbeam as bait, in order to catch the Impostor. It worked out perfectly.

-Changed my name on Among Us to just the letter “I”

-Hid behind the satellite tower to blend in

-Lazarbeam was my bait



LMAOOOOO pic.twitter.com/9AmFwxhxF7 — Jack “CouRage” Dunlop (@CouRageJD) October 31, 2020

CouRageJD changed his in-game name to just the letter “I.” From there, he hid behind the giant satellite, while Lazarbeam appeared to be doing a task there. Pokimane, as the Impostor, approached Lazarbeam. CouRageJD's name blended in well enough that Pokimane did not see it. She immediately killed Lazarbeam.

Advertisement

Once the kill happened, Pokimane began to run off, only for CouRageJD to pop out and immediately report the dead body. CouRageJD was positive it would work and he was right. A meeting was called due to a body being found and CouRageJD immediately called out Pokimane as the Impostor. The strategy was impeccable and the fact that it worked, was utterly insane.

Hopefully, Among Us retains its popularity for a long time. The enjoyment that is has brought to gamers is unmatched. CouRageJD was already quite popular, but the rise of Among Us has pushed his stardom to levels that he probably didn't even think was possible.