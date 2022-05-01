Watch: CouRageJD pulls off an incredible ace during recent Counter Strike match

Jake "CouRageJD" posted a clip on Twitter where he pulled off an impressive ace during a match of Counter Strike: Global Offensive. In an intense match-up, the YouTuber displayed impeccable tact and guile to clinch victory for his team.

In the clip, the 100 Thieves co-owner and streamer narrated his play for the entire round. In his tweet, he had a big goal in mind for himself.

"I'm here to save NA CS."

CouRageJD posts clip of incredible CS:GO ace

CouRage posted a clip on Twitter where he scored an impressive ace in a round of Counter Strike: Global Offensive. Playing on the iconic Dust II map, he leaves the Terrorist side spawn with an AWP and heads towards Site A.

As he peeks through Long Doors, he comes across his first opposing player, quickly taking him out with the help of a well-placed flashbang from a teammate. A second enemy comes around the corner and meets the same fate.

The YouTuber pushed Long to take out a third CT player holding A Site and a fourth as he turned towards the Counter Terrorists' spawn point. Still shouting the entire round, this is where CouRage called his incoming ace.

"It's four for CouRage! It's four for CouRage! He wants the ace!"

CouRageJD spotted the final player in B Site. He pushed towards B Doors before stopping to throw a flashbang into the site. He challenged the last Counter Terrorist, who sat by the boxes at the back of the site, missing the first few shots before he finally connected to complete the ace. He had some fun with the missed shots during his casting.

"The kill could come in. The kill could come in. The kill could come in. There it is!"

While the play itself was impressive, it also came late in the match. The ace put CouRage's team up 14-11, two rounds away from victory. The third-person casting was the icing on the cake for this incredible moment.

Twitter reacts to CourageJD's incredible ace

Plenty of prominent figures in the esports world reached out to congratulate CouRage on the ace.

Jason Lake, the CEO of Complexity Gaming, said that he might have a spot on the organization's CS:GO roster for CouRage.

Rambo, the current head coach of the Call of Duty League's OpTic Texas, also praised the YouTuber's play.

The 100 Thieves organization appreciated his casting during the clip, poking fun at his previous experiences as a caster.

CouRage also offered his broadcasting talents in a message to some current professional casters.

While the play was incredible, the casting by CouRage on top of it made for an entertaining moment.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul