CouRageJD roasts the 100 Thieves Esports scene 

100 Thieves is one of the most popular gaming organizations at the moment. It was started in 2017 by Matthew ''Nadeshot'' Haag.

Over the years, it has developed into a renowned brand with several notable content creators such as Valkyrae, Neekolul, and CouRageJD. The latter, Jack "CouRage" Dunlop, is one of their most well-known content creators and is good friends with the likes of Nadeshot, Ninja, and SypherPK, to name a few.

Recently during an Among Us stream, he was spotted making a hilarious comment about the state of 100 Thieves' esports teams:

Courage roasting 100 Thieves Esports 😂



God I love Among Us streams pic.twitter.com/vAVTWbcI8E — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) September 15, 2020

In the clip above, he can be heard roasting 100 Thieves, which made for a memorable piece of banter between him and Nadeshot.

Also Read: SypherPK reveals why TimTheTatman and CouRageJD stopped playing the game.

CouRageJD's thoughts on 100 Thieves esports

Advertisement

In a recent video released by Esports Talk, Jake Lucky plays clips from CouRageJD's recent Warzone stream with Nadeshot, where he can be heard making fun of Hector 'H3CZ' Rodriguez and the Overwatch League investment:

He's the worst rich person I know , I bet he's never gifted subs to anyone .

Nadeshot also chimes in with the following jibes:

He actually has no swag...Ever since Hector became such a prevalent stakeholder in NRG , he switched up bro. That's a fact. The best Overwatch player in North America just quit to play a game that doesn't even have a competitive scene yet, oh man it's tough!

CouRage also went on to hilariously roast 100 Thieves esports during a recent Among Us stream:

Bro, we're almost as bad as the 100 Thieves esports teams! I'm kidding, I'm kidding, we're good now.

In retaliation, Nadeshot retorts:

Come on dad! Oh it's gonna be clipped all over Jesus Christ! F**k me man!

These light-hearted remarks come at a time when there appears to be a sense of uncertainty regarding the future of 100 Thieves esports, as their teams haven't exactly been performing up to mark.

This has led several to question their competitive relevance and if they are nothing more than just a glorified lifestyle brand.

Despite their teams underperforming lately, they continue to be one of the top and most popular esports organizations today: