"Crab Game is so dumb": Sykkuno, Valkyrae, Pokimane and others try Squid Game's recreation

Pokimane is one of the top streamers on Twitch right now, and is popular for her streams playing games like Valorant, Among Us, and others.

She recently played Crab Game with several of her friends in the streaming industry, such as Sykkuno, Valkyrae, Corpse Husband, and many more, with the streamers having had quite a blast.

Shortly after Squid Game became popular, a video game was released, called Crab Game, which worked very similar to the original show. Players were required to play a bunch of children's games, but defeat would lead to elimination.

Pokimane has a blast playing Crab Game with other content creators

People have been watching Pokimane since her Among Us days with OfflineTV and other streamers. They are well aware of the crazy energy in most of the streamer's livestreams, so when chaos ensued right from the beginning of her Crab Game video, no Pokimane fan was really surprised.

The streamer kept laughing throughout the entirety of the video, and claimed that she got through most of the rounds by simply doing nothing.

"I'm doing so good by doing nothing."

The video featured many streamers that Pokimane has collaborated with in the past, so there was no dearth of entertainment for fans throughout the video. For instance, Pokimane was very surprised when she made it through the first round of the game, and said that she usually loses earlier than that when she had played Crab Game before.

"Usually when I play, I lose earlier than this."

Pokimane made it to the final three players in the game, along with Valkyrae and Sykkuno. However, she revealed that she had never won a game of Crab Game. Ironically, the streak remained unaffected, as she lost to Valkyrae at the end of the chaotic video.

Pokimane lost to Valkyrae in the final round of Crab Game (Image via Pokimane on YouTube)

Pokimane has always been known for her collaborative gameplays with other creators, and they almost always have a very chaotic energy about them.

However, that is part of the charm of watching Pokimane doing collaborative streams in the community. They add a great variety and dynamic to her videos and livestreams, making them a lot more entertaining for her fans as well.

