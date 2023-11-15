Creative Accounting in Monopoly Go: All rewards, milestones and more

After two days of Tax-centered events in Monopoly Go, Scopely’s highly social title is inviting tycoons to participate in a new inclusion called Creative Accounting. Having launched on November 15, 2023, this two-day occasion offers some incredible in-game cash rewards, free dice rolls, and more. Get creative with your in-game accounting and upgrade your board’s buildings to progress in this content faster.

This article lists all the milestones for this event in Monopoly Go, how many points to complete them, and their rewards.

The complete list of rewards for Creative Accounting in Monopoly Go

Creative Accounting in Monopoly GO features milestones that you can complete by landing on specific tiles and gathering points. However, you need to act fast to earn the rewards on offer, given that this event will end on November 17, 2023.

Event milestones Points Rewards 1 5 3 Pickaxe tokens 2 5 10 dice rollss 3 5 Green Sticker Pack 4 10 3 Pickaxe tokens 5 50 125 dice rolls 6 10 5 Pickaxe tokens 7 15 10 Mins Cash Grab 8 15 Green Sticker Pack 9 15 6 Pickaxe tokens 10 100 225 dice rolls 11 20 Cash Rewards 12 25 Green Sticker Pack 13 25 8 Pickaxe tokens 14 25 Cash Rewards 15 225 425 dice rolls 16 30 11 Pickaxe tokens 17 35 Cash Rewards 18 40 Orange Sticker pack 19 45 13 Pickaxe tokens 20 30 500 dice rolls 21 45 Pink Sticker Pack 22 50 16 Pickaxe tokens 23 50 10 Mins High Roller 24 55 Cash Rewards 25 600 1K dice rolls 26 80 19 Pickaxe tokens 27 60 Orange Sticker Pack 28 65 120 dice rolls 29 70 26 Pickaxe tokens 30 500 Cash Rewards 31 100 Blue Sticker pack 32 150 200 dice rolls 33 200 Cash Rewards 34 250 5 Mins Cash Boost 35 1K 1.5K dice rolls 36 300 Blue Sticker pack 37 350 Cash Rewards 38 400 30 Pickaxe tokens 39 500 Purple Sticker pack 40 2K 3K dice rolls 41 600 20 Mins High Roller 42 650 Cash Rewards 43 700 850 dice rolls 44 1.6K Cash Rewards 45 750 900 dice rolls 46 800 45 Pickaxe tokens 47 850 Golden Blue Sticker Pack 48 900 Cash Rewards 49 4K Golden Blue Sticker Pack and 6.5K dice rolls

The event offers plenty of amazing rewards — like sticker packs, in-game cash rewards, and more. You should aim to gather as many Pickaxe tokens as possible. The Egyptian Treasures tournament is still underway, and you need these tokens to participate in it. Find out more details about that competition by clicking on this link.

Another amazing reward you can earn from this event is the Golden Sticker Packs. The Epic Myth sticker collection event is nearing its end, and completing more sticker albums can help you get more amazing rewards from it. You can also check out different ways to earn more gold cards by clicking here.

How to win more often in the Creative Accounting event in Monopoly Go?

Check out the tips to win more from this event (Image via Scopely)

The Creative Accounting event in Monopoly Go requires you to land on specific tiles to gather points. Land on the Tax tiles each time to get three points, whereas doing the same on the Utility tiles will earn you two points.

However, as the required points for milestones increase rapidly as you progress, it gets harder to accrue enough points. Use roll multipliers to earn more points to complete those milestones faster. Check out this article to learn how to use them to your benefit.

That said, while using roll multipliers is a great way to gather points, it deducts plenty of dice rolls at once. Therefore, you need to learn different ways to earn free dice rolls from the title.

The rewards of the Creative Accounting event in Monopoly Go can help you complete your boards faster. However, save up enough dice rolls to ensure you don't fall short of them in upcoming events as well.