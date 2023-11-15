Esports & Gaming
Creative Accounting in Monopoly Go: All rewards, milestones and more

By Subhadip Dey
Modified Nov 15, 2023 16:42 GMT
Creative Accounting Monopoly Go
Check out the complete milestone list and more for the new Creative Accounting event in Monopoly Go (Image via YouTube/Nayeem Plays)

After two days of Tax-centered events in Monopoly Go, Scopely’s highly social title is inviting tycoons to participate in a new inclusion called Creative Accounting. Having launched on November 15, 2023, this two-day occasion offers some incredible in-game cash rewards, free dice rolls, and more. Get creative with your in-game accounting and upgrade your board’s buildings to progress in this content faster.

This article lists all the milestones for this event in Monopoly Go, how many points to complete them, and their rewards.

The complete list of rewards for Creative Accounting in Monopoly Go

Creative Accounting in Monopoly GO features milestones that you can complete by landing on specific tiles and gathering points. However, you need to act fast to earn the rewards on offer, given that this event will end on November 17, 2023.

Event milestones

Points

Rewards

1

5

3 Pickaxe tokens

2

5

10 dice rollss

3

5

Green Sticker Pack

4

10

3 Pickaxe tokens

5

50

125 dice rolls

6

10

5 Pickaxe tokens

7

15

10 Mins Cash Grab

8

15

Green Sticker Pack

9

15

6 Pickaxe tokens

10

100

225 dice rolls

11

20

Cash Rewards

12

25

Green Sticker Pack

13

25

8 Pickaxe tokens

14

25

Cash Rewards

15

225

425 dice rolls

16

30

11 Pickaxe tokens

17

35

Cash Rewards

18

40

Orange Sticker pack

19

45

13 Pickaxe tokens

20

30

500 dice rolls

21

45

Pink Sticker Pack

22

50

16 Pickaxe tokens

23

50

10 Mins High Roller

24

55

Cash Rewards

25

600

1K dice rolls

26

80

19 Pickaxe tokens

27

60

Orange Sticker Pack

28

65

120 dice rolls

29

70

26 Pickaxe tokens

30

500

Cash Rewards

31

100

Blue Sticker pack

32

150

200 dice rolls

33

200

Cash Rewards

34

250

5 Mins Cash Boost

35

1K

1.5K dice rolls

36

300

Blue Sticker pack

37

350

Cash Rewards

38

400

30 Pickaxe tokens

39

500

Purple Sticker pack

40

2K

3K dice rolls

41

600

20 Mins High Roller

42

650

Cash Rewards

43

700

850 dice rolls

44

1.6K

Cash Rewards

45

750

900 dice rolls

46

800

45 Pickaxe tokens

47

850

Golden Blue Sticker Pack

48

900

Cash Rewards

49

4K

Golden Blue Sticker Pack and 6.5K dice rolls

The event offers plenty of amazing rewards — like sticker packs, in-game cash rewards, and more. You should aim to gather as many Pickaxe tokens as possible. The Egyptian Treasures tournament is still underway, and you need these tokens to participate in it. Find out more details about that competition by clicking on this link.

Another amazing reward you can earn from this event is the Golden Sticker Packs. The Epic Myth sticker collection event is nearing its end, and completing more sticker albums can help you get more amazing rewards from it. You can also check out different ways to earn more gold cards by clicking here.

How to win more often in the Creative Accounting event in Monopoly Go?

Check out the tips to win more from this event (Image via Scopely)
Check out the tips to win more from this event (Image via Scopely)

The Creative Accounting event in Monopoly Go requires you to land on specific tiles to gather points. Land on the Tax tiles each time to get three points, whereas doing the same on the Utility tiles will earn you two points.

However, as the required points for milestones increase rapidly as you progress, it gets harder to accrue enough points. Use roll multipliers to earn more points to complete those milestones faster. Check out this article to learn how to use them to your benefit.

That said, while using roll multipliers is a great way to gather points, it deducts plenty of dice rolls at once. Therefore, you need to learn different ways to earn free dice rolls from the title.

The rewards of the Creative Accounting event in Monopoly Go can help you complete your boards faster. However, save up enough dice rolls to ensure you don't fall short of them in upcoming events as well.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh
