Creative Accounting in Monopoly Go: All rewards, milestones and more

After two days of Tax-centered events in Monopoly Go, Scopely’s highly social title is inviting tycoons to participate in a new inclusion called Creative Accounting. Having launched on November 15, 2023, this two-day occasion offers some incredible in-game cash rewards, free dice rolls, and more. Get creative with your in-game accounting and upgrade your board’s buildings to progress in this content faster.
This article lists all the milestones for this event in Monopoly Go, how many points to complete them, and their rewards.
The complete list of rewards for Creative Accounting in Monopoly Go
Creative Accounting in Monopoly GO features milestones that you can complete by landing on specific tiles and gathering points. However, you need to act fast to earn the rewards on offer, given that this event will end on November 17, 2023.
The event offers plenty of amazing rewards — like sticker packs, in-game cash rewards, and more. You should aim to gather as many Pickaxe tokens as possible. The Egyptian Treasures tournament is still underway, and you need these tokens to participate in it. Find out more details about that competition by clicking on this link.
Another amazing reward you can earn from this event is the Golden Sticker Packs. The Epic Myth sticker collection event is nearing its end, and completing more sticker albums can help you get more amazing rewards from it. You can also check out different ways to earn more gold cards by clicking here.
How to win more often in the Creative Accounting event in Monopoly Go?
The Creative Accounting event in Monopoly Go requires you to land on specific tiles to gather points. Land on the Tax tiles each time to get three points, whereas doing the same on the Utility tiles will earn you two points.
However, as the required points for milestones increase rapidly as you progress, it gets harder to accrue enough points. Use roll multipliers to earn more points to complete those milestones faster. Check out this article to learn how to use them to your benefit.
That said, while using roll multipliers is a great way to gather points, it deducts plenty of dice rolls at once. Therefore, you need to learn different ways to earn free dice rolls from the title.
The rewards of the Creative Accounting event in Monopoly Go can help you complete your boards faster. However, save up enough dice rolls to ensure you don't fall short of them in upcoming events as well.