Creative Accounting in Monopoly Go: Event details, all rewards, and more

Creative Accounting in Monopoly Go is the latest event in Scopely’s highly social title, and has brought plenty of rewards, dice rolls, free stickers, and more. After the spooky Pumpkin Prowl event, the game is inviting tycoons to keep their accounts in check by collecting calculators. They can obtain great bonuses by collecting the requisite points to complete a milestone.

This article provides the complete schedule, milestones, rewards of this two-day event, and more.

The complete list of milestones and rewards of Creative Accounting in Monopoly Go

Creative Accounting in Monopoly Go started on October 16, 2023, and will be live in the game until October 18, 2023. This two-day event requires you to land on specific tiles to collect points and complete milestones.

Here is a list of all the milestones and their requisite rewards.

Event milestones Required Points Rewards 1 25 Green Sticker Pack 2 40 20 dice rolls 3 50 Cash Rewards 4 125 55 dice rolls 5 55 Cash Rewards 6 50 Green Sticker Pack 7 60 Cash Rewards 8 350 160 dice rolls 9 75 Cash Rewards 10 90 Green Sticker Pack 11 100 Cash Rewards 12 800 400 dice rolls and Golden Green Sticker Pack 13 125 Orange Sticker Pack 14 175 Cash Rewards 15 200 Cash Rewards 16 1.3K 650 dice rolls 17 180 Cash Rewards 18 200 Pink Sticker Pack 19 250 Cash Rewards 20 2K 1K dice rolls and Golden Orange Sticker Pack 21 350 Cash Rewards 22 275 Golden Orange Sticker Pack 23 400 130 dice rolls 24 1K 250 dice rolls and Cash Rewards 25 500 150 dice rolls 26 600 Blue Sticker Pack 27 800 Cash Rewards 28 4K 1.6K dice rolls 29 900 Cash Rewards 30 1K Cash Rewards 31 1.5K Blue Sticker Pack 32 2K Cash Rewards 33 8K 3.2K dice rolls and Pink Sticker Pack 34 2.5K Cash Rewards 35 3K Pink Sticker Pack 36 3.5K 1K dice rolls 37 6K Cash Rewards and 650 dice rolls 38 4K Cash Rewards 39 4.5K Golden Blue Sticker Pack 40 5K Cash Rewards 41 16K Golden Blue Sticker Pack and 16K dice rolls

There are 41 milestones in this event, completing each of which will help you earn some in-game cash and more prizes. Use them to upgrade your buildings and complete boards faster.

How to win more prizes with Creative Accounting in Monopoly Go?

Here is how to win more in the event (Image via Scopely)

Since dice rolls are the only thing that can help you win more prizes in Monopoly Go and they are a scarce asset, you need to save up as many as possible to enhance your chances of winning more prizes.

Landing on the Chance, Community Chest, and Railroad tiles can earn you two, three, and five points, respectively. Gather these to complete milestones and earn the requisite rewards. You can also use the roll multipliers to get more points faster. Feel free to check out our guide for the best tips and tricks to use in Monopoly Go.

What is the Golden Blitz feature in Monopoly Go?

Find out more about the new Golden Blitz Feature (Image via Scopely)

Golden Blitz in Monopoly Go is a region-locked feature that allows players to trade Gold stickers with their in-game friends. It is currently being tested, and it only allows you to trade two specific gold cards, Discovery and Happy Trading. Find out about Golden Blitz in detail via this link.

It is unclear when the feature will be rolled out worldwide. Meanwhile, you can delete your inactive friends to add new friends and trade stickers with them to complete your albums faster.

Since its launch in April 2023, Monopoly Go has been a huge success for Scopely. It is one of the highest-grossing games of this year.