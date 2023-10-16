Esports & Gaming
  Creative Accounting in Monopoly Go: Event details, all rewards, and more

Creative Accounting in Monopoly Go: Event details, all rewards, and more

By Subhadip Dey
Modified Oct 16, 2023 17:21 GMT
Creative Accounting Monopoly Go
Check out the event milestones, rewards and more (Image via Scopely)

Creative Accounting in Monopoly Go is the latest event in Scopely’s highly social title, and has brought plenty of rewards, dice rolls, free stickers, and more. After the spooky Pumpkin Prowl event, the game is inviting tycoons to keep their accounts in check by collecting calculators. They can obtain great bonuses by collecting the requisite points to complete a milestone.

This article provides the complete schedule, milestones, rewards of this two-day event, and more.

The complete list of milestones and rewards of Creative Accounting in Monopoly Go

Creative Accounting in Monopoly Go started on October 16, 2023, and will be live in the game until October 18, 2023. This two-day event requires you to land on specific tiles to collect points and complete milestones.

Here is a list of all the milestones and their requisite rewards.

Event milestones

Required Points

Rewards

1

25

Green Sticker Pack

2

40

20 dice rolls

3

50

Cash Rewards

4

125

55 dice rolls

5

55

Cash Rewards

6

50

Green Sticker Pack

7

60

Cash Rewards

8

350

160 dice rolls

9

75

Cash Rewards

10

90

Green Sticker Pack

11

100

Cash Rewards

12

800

400 dice rolls and Golden Green Sticker Pack

13

125

Orange Sticker Pack

14

175

Cash Rewards

15

200

Cash Rewards

16

1.3K

650 dice rolls

17

180

Cash Rewards

18

200

Pink Sticker Pack

19

250

Cash Rewards

20

2K

1K dice rolls and Golden Orange Sticker Pack

21

350

Cash Rewards

22

275

Golden Orange Sticker Pack

23

400

130 dice rolls

24

1K

250 dice rolls and Cash Rewards

25

500

150 dice rolls

26

600

Blue Sticker Pack

27

800

Cash Rewards

28

4K

1.6K dice rolls

29

900

Cash Rewards

30

1K

Cash Rewards

31

1.5K

Blue Sticker Pack

32

2K

Cash Rewards

33

8K

3.2K dice rolls and Pink Sticker Pack

34

2.5K

Cash Rewards

35

3K

Pink Sticker Pack

36

3.5K

1K dice rolls

37

6K

Cash Rewards and 650 dice rolls

38

4K

Cash Rewards

39

4.5K

Golden Blue Sticker Pack

40

5K

Cash Rewards

41

16K

Golden Blue Sticker Pack and 16K dice rolls

There are 41 milestones in this event, completing each of which will help you earn some in-game cash and more prizes. Use them to upgrade your buildings and complete boards faster.

How to win more prizes with Creative Accounting in Monopoly Go?

Here is how to win more in the event (Image via Scopely)
Here is how to win more in the event (Image via Scopely)

Since dice rolls are the only thing that can help you win more prizes in Monopoly Go and they are a scarce asset, you need to save up as many as possible to enhance your chances of winning more prizes.

Landing on the Chance, Community Chest, and Railroad tiles can earn you two, three, and five points, respectively. Gather these to complete milestones and earn the requisite rewards. You can also use the roll multipliers to get more points faster. Feel free to check out our guide for the best tips and tricks to use in Monopoly Go.

What is the Golden Blitz feature in Monopoly Go?

Find out more about the new Golden Blitz Feature (Image via Scopely)
Find out more about the new Golden Blitz Feature (Image via Scopely)

Golden Blitz in Monopoly Go is a region-locked feature that allows players to trade Gold stickers with their in-game friends. It is currently being tested, and it only allows you to trade two specific gold cards, Discovery and Happy Trading. Find out about Golden Blitz in detail via this link.

It is unclear when the feature will be rolled out worldwide. Meanwhile, you can delete your inactive friends to add new friends and trade stickers with them to complete your albums faster.

Since its launch in April 2023, Monopoly Go has been a huge success for Scopely. It is one of the highest-grossing games of this year.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
