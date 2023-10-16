Creative Accounting in Monopoly Go: Event details, all rewards, and more

Creative Accounting in Monopoly Go is the latest event in Scopely’s highly social title, and has brought plenty of rewards, dice rolls, free stickers, and more. After the spooky Pumpkin Prowl event, the game is inviting tycoons to keep their accounts in check by collecting calculators. They can obtain great bonuses by collecting the requisite points to complete a milestone.
This article provides the complete schedule, milestones, rewards of this two-day event, and more.
The complete list of milestones and rewards of Creative Accounting in Monopoly Go
Creative Accounting in Monopoly Go started on October 16, 2023, and will be live in the game until October 18, 2023. This two-day event requires you to land on specific tiles to collect points and complete milestones.
Here is a list of all the milestones and their requisite rewards.
There are 41 milestones in this event, completing each of which will help you earn some in-game cash and more prizes. Use them to upgrade your buildings and complete boards faster.
How to win more prizes with Creative Accounting in Monopoly Go?
Since dice rolls are the only thing that can help you win more prizes in Monopoly Go and they are a scarce asset, you need to save up as many as possible to enhance your chances of winning more prizes.
Landing on the Chance, Community Chest, and Railroad tiles can earn you two, three, and five points, respectively. Gather these to complete milestones and earn the requisite rewards. You can also use the roll multipliers to get more points faster. Feel free to check out our guide for the best tips and tricks to use in Monopoly Go.
What is the Golden Blitz feature in Monopoly Go?
Golden Blitz in Monopoly Go is a region-locked feature that allows players to trade Gold stickers with their in-game friends. It is currently being tested, and it only allows you to trade two specific gold cards, Discovery and Happy Trading. Find out about Golden Blitz in detail via this link.
It is unclear when the feature will be rolled out worldwide. Meanwhile, you can delete your inactive friends to add new friends and trade stickers with them to complete your albums faster.
Since its launch in April 2023, Monopoly Go has been a huge success for Scopely. It is one of the highest-grossing games of this year.