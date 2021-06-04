Crowdfunding puts Apex Legends Global Series prize pool at $2.58 million

With LAN tournaments taking a huge hit in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Apex Legends Global Series had to move to an online format. Incidentally, the new format saw greater numbers in terms of new players and viewership.

To sweeten the deal for competitors, Electronic Arts capitalized on the influx of new players and decided to crowdfund 2021's ALGS with the revenue earned. After a two-week collection period, Electronic Arts has put together $2.58 million for the prize pool in ALGS 2021.

"Thanks to you, we’ve more than doubled the original franchise-record prize pool" - EA expresses gratitude to Apex Legends fans

Players brought the ALGS Championship total prize pool to $2,580,590—more than double the original figure.



Earlier in May, EA announced that they'd be adding a portion of revenue gained from certain in-game items to the ALGS prize pool. The exact breakdown was provided in EA's blog post regarding the Apex Legends Global Series and its prize pool.

Using sales metrics between May 18th and June 1st, EA shared the following structure for ALGS crowdfunding:

USD $5 to the prize pool for each Mechameleon, Boared to Death, Wild Speed and Silverback bundle purchased.

USD $20 to the prize pool for each Animal Kingdom bundle purchased.

A statement on the official Electronic Arts website reads:

"With the first-ever Apex Legends Global Series Championship well underway, we’re thrilled to share the total prize pool reached USD $2,580,590. Thanks to you, we’ve more than doubled the original franchise-record prize pool of USD $1 million."

"Despite an unprecedented 2020 that left us no choice but to pivot the ALGS to fully online competition, we’re seeing more players play and more fans watch at an increasing rate. With now more than 100 million total Apex Legends unique players, and the ALGS Winter Circuit Playoffs hitting a franchise record 100,000 average minute audience, the future of competitive gaming shines bright."

On top of the original $1 million pledged by EA towards ALGS, the crowdfunded revenue brought the total up to $2.58 million.

With the stakes this high, teams will certainly be upping their game for a larger slice of the pie.

