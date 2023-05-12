Paris Major has reached the conclusion of its challengers stage, and like every other Major, it boasts multiple magnificent moments. While sixteen of the best and most motivated teams made their way, dreaming of the Legends stages and initially proceeding to win the title, only eight managed to take the next step. The last Major of CS:GO initially garnered a lot of on-stage and off-stage fans and established itself as one of the best events.

This article will discuss the best incidents, current standings, and the overall intensity of the upcoming stage of CS:GO Blast Paris Major 2023.

Overview, standings, top five moments of the Challengers Stages during Blast Paris Major 2023 of CS:GO

Overview

Some of the renowned teams have been eliminated, such as Red Bull OG, MOUZ, and FORZE Esports. However, they established a more significant foreground against their opponents in the qualifiers stages, where MOUZ clinched a place at the concluding moment, preparing itself for the Major. The side failed to deliver on the grand stage.

On the other hand, dark horses such as Monte and GamerLegion, deemed candidates for elimination, are going forward to the legends stage.

Final Standings

The final standings of the Paris Major 2023 are as follows:

Team Name Score Round Difference (+/-) ENCE 3-0 +24 G2 Esports 3-0 +30 Apeks 3-1 +11 FaZe Clan 3-1 +8 Ninjas in Pyjamas 3-1 +11 Monte 3-2 +18 Team Liquid 3-2 +26 GamerLegion 3-2 +16 FORZE Esports 2-3 -6 Grayhound 2-3 -31 paiN Gaming 2-3 -2 compLexity 1-3 -32 The MongolZ 1-3 -13 Red Bull OG 1-3 -11 MOUZ 0-3 -27 Fluxo 0-3 -22

It is worth noting that the teams securing 3-0 were immediately promoted to the Legends stages, while those losing 0-3 immediately faced elimination.

The round difference section is calculated based on the difference in the number of rounds won against those lost.

Top five incidents

1) Grayhounds whitewashed against Apeks

Grayhound secured a hard-earned victory against FORZE Esports to face Apeks the next day at the Day 2 high-tier match. The match ended in a 16-0 upset for Grayhound, who failed to secure even a single round in the high-tension tournament. Ultimately resulting in an exit during the later matches.

2) G2 Esports' unbeatable headstart

G2 Esports was eventually facing some issues during the qualification stage and was struggling to win by a dominating margin despite its talented squad.

During the Paris Major, it faced the likes of The Mongolz, compLexity, and the record maker Apeks. However, G2 easily defeated them and entered the Legends stage with a 3-0 record.

3) Easy for ENCE

ENCE has a well-known anthem for its team, proving yet again that it's not getting defeated anytime soon. Being the only team to defeat the unstoppable squad of Ninjas in Pyjamas and history makers FaZe, who brought the first and only Major to the Americas, ENCE is heading to the Legends stages without a defeat.

4) Team Liquid bounces back

Nick Cannella @nitr0 3-2 to complete the reverse sweep, went just as planned 🥱

Now for the legends stage! 3-2 to complete the reverse sweep, went just as planned 🥱Now for the legends stage!

Team Liquid did not have the best headstart and could not secure a victory during the first match against the ferocious Apeks. Similar fate followed in the second-day clash against FORZE.

On the third day, the side faced Fluxo and ensured victory against the struggling participants in a well clashed 2-1 victory during the best of three. Liquid went undefeated against compLexity and Grayhound from thereon and reached the Legends stage.

5) Dark horse Monte

MONTE ESPORTS 🇺🇦 @Monte_Esports



A thorny path, hundreds of won and lost maps, participation in all kinds of tournaments. We went through it together with you! All for this moment! We thank our guys for these emotions @kRaSNaLkox @woro2k @boroscs @demqqqq @LMBT_CSGO… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… WE ARE THE LEGENDS!🥹A thorny path, hundreds of won and lost maps, participation in all kinds of tournaments. We went through it together with you! All for this moment! We thank our guys for these emotions @somedieyoungCS WE ARE THE LEGENDS!🥹🇺🇦A thorny path, hundreds of won and lost maps, participation in all kinds of tournaments. We went through it together with you! All for this moment! We thank our guys for these emotions @somedieyoungCS @kRaSNaLkox @woro2k @boroscs @demqqqq @LMBT_CSGO… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/GQdnYb1UtX

Monte is a newly formed team who were considered to be the losing contender of the grand event. Despite a poor headstart, the side did not fail to prove itself.

The side played against one of the most renowned outfits, paiN Gaming, and eventually made a comeback to win it all in Mirage after losing the first match, achieving a 2-1 victory in the end.

The Legends stage of Blast Paris Major 2023 will be conducted from May 13-17, 2023. The eight best teams will reach the Champions stages to write their names in the history books and win the final CS:GO Major tournament. The finals of the Paris Major will be live on May 21, 2023.

