CS:GO BLAST.tv Paris Major 2023: Schedule, teams, where to watch, and more

BLAST.tv Paris Major will mark the nineteenth and the final CS:GO Major championship in its lifetime. Serving for over a decade, CS:GO has stood its ground against the test of time and stayed true to its nature of being a balanced esports game. Since its inception, the game's fundamentals have retained its roots.

The community is split between the excitement pouring over the upcoming Paris Major and the melancholy that follows, knowing it is the final CS:GO Major. With Counter-Strike 2 premiering over the summer of 2023, Valve has hinted that the first CS2 Major would possibly be held in 2024.

Everything to know about CS:GO's BLAST.tv Paris Major 2023

CS:GO's BLAST.tv Paris Major is set to kick off on May 8, 2023, beginning with the Challengers Stage. Teams have secured their positions for the tournament by fighting viciously in the regional RMR Tournaments. The slot distribution for the Major is as follows:

Europe: 17 slots (7 Legends, 7 Challengers, 3 Contenders)

Americas: 5 Slots (1 Legends, 1 Challengers, 3 Contenders)

Asia-Pacific: 2 Slots (2 Contenders)

Format

Arranged to play out in a three-stage series, the most adept and battle-hardened teams will contend with their might in three different stages of the tournament. The last team standing will be crowned CS:GO's BLAST.tv Paris Major 2023 winners, leaving a mark in the prestigious history of the game.

The Challengers Stage

The Challengers Stage is set to begin on May 8, 2023, and end on May 11, 2023. Eight Contenders teams will battle it out with eight Challengers teams to put one foot forward in the game.

The matches are set to be held in a 16-team Swiss System Format. The elimination and advancement matches will be structured in a best-of-three system, while the rest are best-of-one. The top eight teams will proceed to the Legends Stage, while the bottom eight will be eliminated from the CS:GO tournament.

The Legends Stage

The Legends Stage is scheduled to begin on May 13, 2023, and swiftly end by May 16, 2023. The eight previously qualified from the Challengers Stage will battle it out with the Legend teams in a similar 16-team Swiss System Format.

The same best-of-three for advancements and eliminations follow suit in the Legends Stage. The top eight victors in the Legends Stage will proceed to the Champions Stage of the tournament.

The Champions Stage

The Champions Stage is the final rest-stop for teams in the BLAST.tv Paris Major 2023. Scheduled to begin on May 18, 2023, the eight qualified teams will battle day in and day out in a single elimination bracket to earn themselves the sweet taste of victory. This stage follows a Single-Elimination bracket, and all matches are set to be best-of-three.

The finals are scheduled for May 21, 2023, concluding this prestigious CS:GO event.

Teams

Here is a list of the 24 teams that have secured their spot in the BLAST.tv Paris Major 2023. The teams are divided according to their allotment in the Legends, Challengers, and Contenders categories.

Legends

Natus Vincere 9INE FURIA Esports fnatic Heroic Into the Breach Team Vitality Bad News Eagles

Challengers

Monte paiN Gaming G2 Esports GamerLegion ForZe eSports Apeks Ninjas in Pyjamas OG

Contenders

ENCE MOUZ Team Liquid Grayhound Complexity Gaming The MongolZ Fluxo FaZe Clan

CS:GO BLAST.tv Paris Major Challengers Stage schedule

Here is the announced schedule for the Challengers Stage of CS:GO's BLAST.tv Paris Major 2023:

Monday, May 8

Monte vs FaZe Clan: 2:30 am PST/ 11:30 am CET/ 3:00 pm IST

2:30 am PST/ 11:30 am CET/ 3:00 pm IST paiN vs Fluxo: 2:30 am PST/ 11:30 am CET/ 3:00 pm IST

2:30 am PST/ 11:30 am CET/ 3:00 pm IST G2 vs TheMongolZ: 4:00 am PST/ 1:00 pm CET/ 4:30 pm IST

4:00 am PST/ 1:00 pm CET/ 4:30 pm IST GamerLegion vs Complexity: 4:00 am PST/ 1:00 pm CET/ 4:30 pm IST

4:00 am PST/ 1:00 pm CET/ 4:30 pm IST FORZE vs Grayhound: 5:30 am PST/ 2:30 pm CET/ 6:00 pm IST

5:30 am PST/ 2:30 pm CET/ 6:00 pm IST Apeks vs Liquid: 5:30 am PST/ 2:30 pm CET/ 6:00 pm IST

5:30 am PST/ 2:30 pm CET/ 6:00 pm IST Ninjas in Pyjamas vs MOUZ: 7:00 am PST/ 4:00 pm CET/ 7:30 pm IST

7:00 am PST/ 4:00 pm CET/ 7:30 pm IST OG vs ENCE: 7:00 am PST/ 4:00 pm CET/ 7:30 pm IST

7:00 am PST/ 4:00 pm CET/ 7:30 pm IST Swiss Round 2 #1: 9:30 am PST/ 6:30 pm CET/ 10:00 pm IST

9:30 am PST/ 6:30 pm CET/ 10:00 pm IST Swiss Round 2 #2: 9:30 am PST/ 6:30 pm CET/ 10:00 pm IST

9:30 am PST/ 6:30 pm CET/ 10:00 pm IST Swiss Round 2 #3: 11:00 am PST/ 8:00 pm CET/ 11:30 pm IST

11:00 am PST/ 8:00 pm CET/ 11:30 pm IST Swiss Round 2 #4: 11:00 am PST/ 8:00 pm CET/ 11:30 pm IST

11:00 am PST/ 8:00 pm CET/ 11:30 pm IST Swiss Round 2 #5: 12:30 pm PST/ 9:30 pm CET/ 1:00 am IST (next day)

12:30 pm PST/ 9:30 pm CET/ 1:00 am IST (next day) Swiss Round 2 #6: 12:30 pm PST/ 9:30 pm CET/ 1:00 am IST (next day)

12:30 pm PST/ 9:30 pm CET/ 1:00 am IST (next day) Swiss Round 2 #7: 2:00 pm PST/ 11:00 pm CET/ 2:30 am IST (next day)

2:00 pm PST/ 11:00 pm CET/ 2:30 am IST (next day) Swiss Round 2 #8: 2:00 pm PST/ 11:00 pm CET/ 2:30 am IST (next day)

Tuesday, May 9

Swiss Round 3 #1: 2:30 am PST/ 11:30 am CET/ 3:00 pm IST

2:30 am PST/ 11:30 am CET/ 3:00 pm IST Swiss Round 3 #2: 2 : 30 am PST/ 11:30 am CET/ 3:00 pm IST

2 30 am PST/ 11:30 am CET/ 3:00 pm IST Swiss Round 3 #3: 4:00 am PST/ 1:00 pm CET/ 4:30 pm IST

4:00 am PST/ 1:00 pm CET/ 4:30 pm IST Swiss Round 3 #4: 4:00 am PST/ 1:00 pm CET/ 4:30 pm IST

4:00 am PST/ 1:00 pm CET/ 4:30 pm IST Swiss Round 3 #5: 5:30 am PST/ 2:30 pm CET/ 6:00 pm IST

5:30 am PST/ 2:30 pm CET/ 6:00 pm IST Swiss Round 3 #6: 5:30 am PST/ 2:30 pm CET/ 6:00 pm IST

5:30 am PST/ 2:30 pm CET/ 6:00 pm IST Swiss Round 3 #7: 9:30 am PST/ 6:30 pm CET/ 10:00 pm IST

9:30 am PST/ 6:30 pm CET/ 10:00 pm IST Swiss Round 3 #8: 9:30 am PST/ 6:30 pm CET/ 10:00 pm IST

Wednesday, May 10

Swiss Round 4 #1: 2:30 am PST/ 11:30 am CET/ 3:00 pm IST

2:30 am PST/ 11:30 am CET/ 3:00 pm IST Swiss Round 4 #2: 2:30 am PST/ 11:30 am CET/ 3:00 pm IST

2:30 am PST/ 11:30 am CET/ 3:00 pm IST Swiss Round 4 #3: 6:30 am PST/ 3:30 pm CET/ 7:00 pm IST

6:30 am PST/ 3:30 pm CET/ 7:00 pm IST Swiss Round 4 #4 6:30 am PST/ 3:30 pm CET/ 7:00 pm IST

6:30 am PST/ 3:30 pm CET/ 7:00 pm IST Swiss Round 4 #5: 10:30 am PST/ 7:30 pm CET/ 11:00 pm IST

10:30 am PST/ 7:30 pm CET/ 11:00 pm IST Swiss Round 4 #6: 10:30 am PST/ 7:30 pm CET/ 11:00 pm IST

Thursday, May 11

Swiss Round 5 #1: 2 : 30 am PST/ 11:30 am CET/ 3:00 pm IST

2 30 am PST/ 11:30 am CET/ 3:00 pm IST Swiss Round 5 #2: 6:30 am PST/ 3:30 pm CET/ 7:00 pm IST

6:30 am PST/ 3:30 pm CET/ 7:00 pm IST Swiss Round 5 #3: 10:30 am PST/ 7:30 pm CET/ 11:00 pm IST

Where to Watch

CS:GO fans can tune into the official BLASTpremier's Twitch or Youtube stream to catch all the action live. Fans can also check out their favorite streamers hosting official watch parties for the Paris Major. The BLAST.tv Paris Major 2023 will be a landmark moment in CS:GO's history, concluding the game's decade-long prestigious esports scene.

