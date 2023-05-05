CS:GO Paris Major Viewer Pass: Price, how to buy, and more

CS:GO has finally released the Viewer Pass for the upcoming Blast.tv Paris Major 2023. The Viewer Pass guarantees its buyers exclusive access to a variety of perks and goodies. With its help, Counter-Strike fans can show their support to their favorite teams as well as participate in events such as the Major Pick'Em Challenge.

The Paris Major will be the final CS:GO tournament in the game's esports history. With Counter-Strike 2 on its way, the new rendition of the title will pave the way for future successful tournaments.

What does CS:GO Paris Major Viewer Pass give access to?

The CS:GO Paris Major Viewer Pass is a purchasable item that gives its patrons licensed and limited access to the following:

An upgradeable Event Coin.

Souvenir Packages.

The Major Pick'Em Challenge.

Unlimited team graffiti for the duration of the Major﻿.

Steam chat flair for the duration of the Major.

Fans can use this in-game item to redeem invaluable Souvenir Packages, their favorite teams' graffiti, and much more.

There are two kinds of passes available to the community for purchase, namely:

Paris 2023 Viewer Pass Paris 2023 Viewer Pass + 3 Souvenir Tokens

While both passes provide the same benefits, the latter provides its buyers with three additional Souvenir Tokens. These tokens can be used by players to instantaneously redeem Souvenir Packages when the Paris Major premieres.

Price

Price of Paris Major 2023 Viewer Passes (Image via Valve)

The Paris 2023 Viewer Pass is available for $10 USD (INR 795). The Paris 2023 Viewer Pass + three Souvenir Tokens is priced at $18 USD (INR 1430).

How to buy CS:GO Paris Major Viewer Pass

Viewer Passes can be purchased in-game during the CS:GO Majors. Players can also directly buy the sticker collection from the in-game menu. It is available under the news section of the store in a brand-new header, 'Paris 2023.' Both the 'Paris 2023 Viewer Pass' and 'Paris 2023 Viewer Pass + 3 Souvenir Tokens' will be available for purchase under the tab.

Another option is to make the purchase through the Steam store. Players can navigate to the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive store page and make the transaction directly from there.

The entire Counter-Strike community is ecstatic with the release of the Viewer Pass and the new Sticker Capsules. Since the Paris Major is the final tournament for the game, it serves as a historic and bittersweet moment for all of the title's fans.

