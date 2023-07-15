CS:GO Blast Premier Fall Groups 2023: Schedule, where to watch, live results, and more

The CS:GO Blast Premier Fall Groups 2023 is officially underway, as some partnered teams have taken to the stage after undergoing roster changes. The mid-season break of CS:GO esports was a spicy time as fans got to see many popular player transfers and a complete restructuring of teams as they head into the second leg of the 2023 CS:GO esports season.

The CS:GO Blast Premier Fall Groups 2023 serves as the perfect ground for teams such as Team Liquid and Natus Vincere to test their new rosters. It is also an excellent opportunity for these teams to qualify for the highly prestigious Blast Premier Fall Finals later in the year.

Teams participating in CS:GO Blast Premier Fall Groups 2023

All twelve Blast Partner teams will be participating in the tournament. The twelve teams are:

Astralis

BIG

Complexity Gaming

Evil Geniuses

FaZe Clan

G2 Esports

Heroic

Natus Vincere

Ninjas in Pyjamas

OG

Team Liquid

Team Vitality

CS:GO Blast Premier Fall Groups 2023: Format

The CS:GO Blast Premier Fall Groups 2023 tournament follows an exciting format. The tournament is initially divided into three groups of four teams, where the matches are played in a GSL format. The winner from each Group qualifies for the Fall Finals, while the remaining three teams will play in the play-in stages.

The play-in stages feature three single-elimination gauntlets. The winner of each gauntlet will make up the initial six teams directly qualified for the Fall Finals, while the remaining teams will be sent to the North American or European Fall Showdown. Every series in this tournament will be a best-of-three as well.

CS:GO Blast Premier Fall Groups 2023: Schedule and results

CS:GO Blast, Premier Fall Groups, will occur from July 13, 2023, to July 23, 2023. All matches will take place in Copenhagen. So far, Team Vitality has looked extremely strong in their Group, while Natus Vincere and Team Liquid have had solid debuts with their new rosters. The schedule and results are as follows:

Group A

Team Vitality vs Evil Geniuses - Upper Bracket Semifinal 1 - Overpass (16-6) and Vertigo (16-3)

Upper Bracket Semifinal 1 Overpass (16-6) and Vertigo (16-3) Ninjas in Pyjamas vs. Complexity Gaming - Upper Bracket Semifinal 2 - Inferno (16-14), Nuke (12-16), and Overpass (13-16)

Upper Bracket Semifinal 2 Inferno (16-14), Nuke (12-16), and Overpass (13-16) Team Vitality vs. Complexity Gaming - Upper Bracket Final - Inferno (16-1) and Vertigo (16-6)

Upper Bracket Final Inferno (16-1) and Vertigo (16-6) Evil Geniuses vs. Ninjas in Pyjamas - Lower Bracket Semifinal -

Lower Bracket Semifinal - Complexity Gaming vs. EG/NIP - Lower Bracket Final - July 18, 2023 at 6:00 am PDT / 3:00 pm CEST / 6:30 pm IST

Lower Bracket Final July 18, 2023 at 6:00 am PDT / 3:00 pm CEST / 6:30 pm IST Team Vitality vs. EG/NIP/Complexity - Grand Final - July 19, 2023 at 9:30 am PDT / 6:30 pm CEST / 10:00 pm IST

Group B

Heroic vs. BIG - Upper Bracket Semifinal 1 - Overpass (16-7) and Inferno (16-8)

Upper Bracket Semifinal 1 - Overpass (16-7) and Inferno (16-8) Natus Vincere vs. Astralis - Upper Bracket Semifinal 2 - Ancient (8-16), Nuke (16-6) and Overpass (16-12)

Upper Bracket Semifinal 2 - Ancient (8-16), Nuke (16-6) and Overpass (16-12) Heroic vs. Natus Vincere - Upper Bracket Final - July 16, 2023, at 6:00 am PDT / 3:00 pm CEST / 6:30 pm IST

Upper Bracket Final - July 16, 2023, at 6:00 am PDT / 3:00 pm CEST / 6:30 pm IST BIG vs. Astralis - Lower Bracket Semifinal - July 16, 2023, at 9:30 am PDT / 6:30 pm CEST / 10:00 pm IST

Lower Bracket Semifinal - July 16, 2023, at 9:30 am PDT / 6:30 pm CEST / 10:00 pm IST The loser of UF vs. Winner of LSF - Lower Bracket Final - July 18, 2023, at 9:30 am PDT / 6:30 pm CEST / 10:00 pm IST

Lower Bracket Final - July 18, 2023, at 9:30 am PDT / 6:30 pm CEST / 10:00 pm IST Winner of UF vs. Winner of LF - Grand Final - July 20, 2023, at 6:00 am PDT / 3:00 pm CEST / 6:30 pm IST

Group C

FaZe Clan vs OG - Upper Bracket Semifinal 1 - Inferno (16-14) and Mirage (16-9)

Upper Bracket Semifinal 1 - Inferno (16-14) and Mirage (16-9) G2 Esports vs. Team Liquid - Upper Bracket Semifinal 2 - Ancient (9-16), Mirage (19-17) and Overpass (14-16)

Upper Bracket Semifinal 2 - Ancient (9-16), Mirage (19-17) and Overpass (14-16) FaZe Clan vs. Team Liquid - Upper Bracket Final - July 17, 2023, at 6:00 am PDT / 3:00 pm CEST / 6:30 pm IST

Upper Bracket Final - July 17, 2023, at 6:00 am PDT / 3:00 pm CEST / 6:30 pm IST OG vs. G2 Esports - Lower Bracket Semifinal - July 17, 2023, at 9:30 am PDT / 6:30 pm CEST / 10:00 pm IST

Lower Bracket Semifinal - July 17, 2023, at 9:30 am PDT / 6:30 pm CEST / 10:00 pm IST The loser of UF vs. Winner of LSF - Lower Bracket Final - July 19, 2023, at 6:00 am PDT / 3:00 pm CEST / 6:30 pm IST

Lower Bracket Final - July 19, 2023, at 6:00 am PDT / 3:00 pm CEST / 6:30 pm IST Winner of UF vs. Winner of LF - Grand Final - July 20, 2023, at 9:30 am PDT / 6:30 pm CEST / 10:00 pm IST

Play-in Stage

Group A 3rd place vs. Group A 4th place - Match 1 - July 21, 2023, at 6:00 am PDT / 3:00 pm CEST / 6:30 pm IST

Match 1 - July 21, 2023, at 6:00 am PDT / 3:00 pm CEST / 6:30 pm IST Group B 3rd place vs. Group C 4th place - Match 2 - July 21, 2023, at 9:30 am PDT / 6:30 pm CEST / 10:00 pm IST

Match 2 - July 21, 2023, at 9:30 am PDT / 6:30 pm CEST / 10:00 pm IST Group C 3rd place vs. Group A 4th place - Match 3 - July 22, 2023, at 6:00 am PDT / 3:00 pm CEST / 6:30 pm IST

Match 3 - July 22, 2023, at 6:00 am PDT / 3:00 pm CEST / 6:30 pm IST Group C 2nd place vs. Winner of M1 - Match 4 - July 22, 2023, at 9:30 am PDT / 6:30 pm CEST / 10:00 pm IST

Match 4 - July 22, 2023, at 9:30 am PDT / 6:30 pm CEST / 10:00 pm IST Group A 2nd place vs. Winner of M2 - Match 5 - July 23, 2023, at 6:00 am PDT / 3:00 pm CEST / 6:30 pm IST

Match 5 - July 23, 2023, at 6:00 am PDT / 3:00 pm CEST / 6:30 pm IST Group B 2nd place vs. Winner of M3 - Match 6 - July 23, 2023, at 9:30 am PDT / 6:30 pm CEST / 10:00 pm IST

Where to watch CS:GO Blast Premier Fall Groups 2023?

Fans can watch the CS:GO Blast Premier Fall Groups 2023 on the official Blast Premier Twitch and YouTube channels. Alternatively, watch parties and official streams in regional languages are also available.

