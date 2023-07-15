CS:GO IEM Cologne 2023 Play-in: Schedule, where to watch, live results, and more

IEM Cologne, one of CS:GO's most popular international events, returns for its fourth edition in 2023. The tournament features exceptional games and star-studded rosters and is heralded as a highly sought-after event for players and teams to win. The best teams from all over the world participate in a two-week contest to determine the champions.
This edition of CS:GO IEM Cologne features several top-tier teams that have undergone roster changes during the season break. Fans will be highly excited to see the performance of these teams with a brand-new look.
All teams participating in CS:GO IEM Cologne 2023
A whopping 24 teams will be participating in this highly prestigious international CS:GO tournament. Eight teams are directly seeded into the group stages, while sixteen teams will battle in the Play-in stage for eight Group Stage slots. The 24 teams at CS:GO IEM Cologne 2023 are:
Group Stage teams
- G2 Esports
- FaZe Clan
- Team Vitality
- ENCE
- Heroic
- Cloud9
- Natus Vincere
- GamerLegion
Play-in teams
- MOUZ
- Apeks
- 9INE
- FURIA Esports
- Team Liquid
- Imperial Esports
- The MongolZ
- Grayhound Gaming
- Fnatic
- Monte
- Ninjas in Pyjamas
- Astralis
- Into The Breach
- Complexity Gaming
- OG
- BIG
CS:GO IEM Cologne 2023: Format
The Play-in stage of CS:GO IEM Cologne 2023 features a double-elimination bracket that gives every team a minimum of two games to play at the tournament. All opening games for the teams will be best-of-ones, while the remaining games will be best-of-threes.
Four teams that win both games qualify for the group stages from the upper bracket, while four others will join them from the lower bracket. The group stages are divided into two groups of eight teams and feature a double GSL format in a single group.
CS:GO IEM Cologne 2023: Schedule and results
The Play-in stage of CS:GO IEM Cologne 2023 will be held from July 26, 2023, to July 28, 2023. The opening games of the Play-ins include MOUZ vs. The MongolZ and Into The Breach vs. Ninjas in Pyjamas. MOUZ has made notable roster changes by signing former academy player Kamil "siuhy" Szkaradek and promoting Jimi "Jimpphat" Salo from MOUZ NXT.
The schedule for CS:GO IEM Cologne 2023 play-ins can be found listed below:
Note: The schedule and results will be updated as the tournament progresses
Day 1 - July 26, 2023
- MOUZ vs The MongolZ - Match 1 - 5:30 am PDT / 2:30 pm CEST / 6:00 pm IST
- Into The Breach vs Ninjas in Pyjamas - Match 2 - 5:30 am PDT / 2:30 pm CEST / 6:00 pm IST
- Fnatic vs Complexity Gaming - Match 3 - 6:45 am PDT / 3:45 pm CEST / 7:15 pm IST
- OG vs 9INE - Match 4 - 6:45 am PDT / 3:45 pm CEST / 7:15 pm IST
- Monte vs Imperial Esports - Match 5 - 8:00 am PDT / 5:00 pm CEST / 8:30 pm IST
- Astralis vs Team Liquid - Match 6 - 8:00 am PDT / 5:00 pm CEST / 8:30 pm IST
- Apeks vs BIG - Match 7 - 9:15 am PDT / 6:15 pm CEST / 9:45 pm IST
- Grayhound Gaming vs FURIA Esports - Match 8 - 9:15 am PDT / 6:15 pm CEST / 9:45 pm IST
- Winner of M1 vs Winner of M2 - Upper Bracket Quarterfinal 1 - 10:30 am PDT / 7:30 pm CEST / 11:00 pm IST
- Winner of M3 vs Winner of M4 - Upper Bracket Quarterfinal 2 - 10:30 am PDT / 7:30 pm CEST / 11:00 pm IST
Day 2 - July 27, 2023
- Winner of M5 vs Winner of M6 - Upper Bracket Quarterfinal 3 - 3:30 am PDT / 12:30 pm CEST / 4:00 pm IST
- Winner of M7 vs Winner of M8 - Upper Bracket Quarterfinal 4 - 3:30 am PDT / 12:30 pm CEST / 4:00 pm IST
- Loser of M1 vs Loser of M2 - Lower Bracket Round 1 - 7:00 am PDT / 4:00 pm CEST / 7:30 pm IST
- Loser of M3 vs Loser of M4 - Lower Bracket Round 2 - 7:00 am PDT / 4:00 pm CEST / 7:30 pm IST
- Loser of M5 vs Loser of M6 - Lower Bracket Round 3 - 10:30 am PDT / 7:30 pm CEST /11:00 pm IST
- Loser of M7 vs Loser of M8 - Lower Bracket Round 4 - 10:30 am PDT / 7:30 pm CEST /11:00 pm IST
Where to watch CS:GO IEM Cologne 2023?
CS:GO fans can watch IEM Cologne 2023 matches on the official ESL Twitch Channel. There will also be a B and C stream, as multiple matches will be held simultaneously. Fans can choose the matches they would like to watch from any of these three ESL Twitch channels.
