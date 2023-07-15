CS:GO IEM Cologne 2023 Play-in: Schedule, where to watch, live results, and more

IEM Cologne, one of CS:GO's most popular international events, returns for its fourth edition in 2023. The tournament features exceptional games and star-studded rosters and is heralded as a highly sought-after event for players and teams to win. The best teams from all over the world participate in a two-week contest to determine the champions.

This edition of CS:GO IEM Cologne features several top-tier teams that have undergone roster changes during the season break. Fans will be highly excited to see the performance of these teams with a brand-new look.

All teams participating in CS:GO IEM Cologne 2023

Intel® Extreme Masters @IEM



Due to a member of



As per our rulebook we will be replacing them with #IEM Cologne 2023 Team Update:Due to a member of @paiNGamingBR being unavailable for IEM Cologne, the Brazilians have opted to withdraw from the tournament.As per our rulebook we will be replacing them with @Complexity , the next highest ranked team in the ESL World Ranking.

A whopping 24 teams will be participating in this highly prestigious international CS:GO tournament. Eight teams are directly seeded into the group stages, while sixteen teams will battle in the Play-in stage for eight Group Stage slots. The 24 teams at CS:GO IEM Cologne 2023 are:

Group Stage teams

G2 Esports

FaZe Clan

Team Vitality

ENCE

Heroic

Cloud9

Natus Vincere

GamerLegion

Play-in teams

MOUZ

Apeks

9INE

FURIA Esports

Team Liquid

Imperial Esports

The MongolZ

Grayhound Gaming

Fnatic

Monte

Ninjas in Pyjamas

Astralis

Into The Breach

Complexity Gaming

OG

BIG

CS:GO IEM Cologne 2023: Format

The Play-in stage of CS:GO IEM Cologne 2023 features a double-elimination bracket that gives every team a minimum of two games to play at the tournament. All opening games for the teams will be best-of-ones, while the remaining games will be best-of-threes.

Four teams that win both games qualify for the group stages from the upper bracket, while four others will join them from the lower bracket. The group stages are divided into two groups of eight teams and feature a double GSL format in a single group.

CS:GO IEM Cologne 2023: Schedule and results

Intel® Extreme Masters @IEM



The action begins on July 26th, where 8 of these teams will fight over the course of 3 days for a shot at advancing to the Group Stage



After these matches we'll begin the first round of BO3s! Check out the schedule for the opening day of #IEM Cologne 2023!The action begins on July 26th, where 8 of these teams will fight over the course of 3 days for a shot at advancing to the Group StageAfter these matches we'll begin the first round of BO3s!

The Play-in stage of CS:GO IEM Cologne 2023 will be held from July 26, 2023, to July 28, 2023. The opening games of the Play-ins include MOUZ vs. The MongolZ and Into The Breach vs. Ninjas in Pyjamas. MOUZ has made notable roster changes by signing former academy player Kamil "siuhy" Szkaradek and promoting Jimi "Jimpphat" Salo from MOUZ NXT.

The schedule for CS:GO IEM Cologne 2023 play-ins can be found listed below:

Note: The schedule and results will be updated as the tournament progresses

Day 1 - July 26, 2023

MOUZ vs The MongolZ - Match 1 - 5:30 am PDT / 2:30 pm CEST / 6:00 pm IST

Match 1 - 5:30 am PDT / 2:30 pm CEST / 6:00 pm IST Into The Breach vs Ninjas in Pyjamas - Match 2 - 5:30 am PDT / 2:30 pm CEST / 6:00 pm IST

Match 2 - 5:30 am PDT / 2:30 pm CEST / 6:00 pm IST Fnatic vs Complexity Gaming - Match 3 - 6:45 am PDT / 3:45 pm CEST / 7:15 pm IST

Match 3 - 6:45 am PDT / 3:45 pm CEST / 7:15 pm IST OG vs 9INE - Match 4 - 6:45 am PDT / 3:45 pm CEST / 7:15 pm IST

Match 4 - 6:45 am PDT / 3:45 pm CEST / 7:15 pm IST Monte vs Imperial Esports - Match 5 - 8:00 am PDT / 5:00 pm CEST / 8:30 pm IST

Match 5 - 8:00 am PDT / 5:00 pm CEST / 8:30 pm IST Astralis vs Team Liquid - Match 6 - 8:00 am PDT / 5:00 pm CEST / 8:30 pm IST

Match 6 - 8:00 am PDT / 5:00 pm CEST / 8:30 pm IST Apeks vs BIG - Match 7 - 9:15 am PDT / 6:15 pm CEST / 9:45 pm IST

Match 7 - 9:15 am PDT / 6:15 pm CEST / 9:45 pm IST Grayhound Gaming vs FURIA Esports - Match 8 - 9:15 am PDT / 6:15 pm CEST / 9:45 pm IST

Match 8 - 9:15 am PDT / 6:15 pm CEST / 9:45 pm IST Winner of M1 vs Winner of M2 - Upper Bracket Quarterfinal 1 - 10:30 am PDT / 7:30 pm CEST / 11:00 pm IST

Upper Bracket Quarterfinal 1 - 10:30 am PDT / 7:30 pm CEST / 11:00 pm IST Winner of M3 vs Winner of M4 - Upper Bracket Quarterfinal 2 - 10:30 am PDT / 7:30 pm CEST / 11:00 pm IST

Day 2 - July 27, 2023

Winner of M5 vs Winner of M6 - Upper Bracket Quarterfinal 3 - 3:30 am PDT / 12:30 pm CEST / 4:00 pm IST

Upper Bracket Quarterfinal 3 - 3:30 am PDT / 12:30 pm CEST / 4:00 pm IST Winner of M7 vs Winner of M8 - Upper Bracket Quarterfinal 4 - 3:30 am PDT / 12:30 pm CEST / 4:00 pm IST

Upper Bracket Quarterfinal 4 - 3:30 am PDT / 12:30 pm CEST / 4:00 pm IST Loser of M1 vs Loser of M2 - Lower Bracket Round 1 - 7:00 am PDT / 4:00 pm CEST / 7:30 pm IST

Lower Bracket Round 1 - 7:00 am PDT / 4:00 pm CEST / 7:30 pm IST Loser of M3 vs Loser of M4 - Lower Bracket Round 2 - 7:00 am PDT / 4:00 pm CEST / 7:30 pm IST

Lower Bracket Round 2 - 7:00 am PDT / 4:00 pm CEST / 7:30 pm IST Loser of M5 vs Loser of M6 - Lower Bracket Round 3 - 10:30 am PDT / 7:30 pm CEST /11:00 pm IST

Lower Bracket Round 3 - 10:30 am PDT / 7:30 pm CEST /11:00 pm IST Loser of M7 vs Loser of M8 - Lower Bracket Round 4 - 10:30 am PDT / 7:30 pm CEST /11:00 pm IST

Where to watch CS:GO IEM Cologne 2023?

ESL Counter-Strike @ESLCS



With just Friday and God Mode tickets remaining



Grab your ticket below



esl.gg/CGN It's your last chance to secure your spot in the Cathedral of Counter-Strike!With just Friday and God Mode tickets remaining #IEM Cologne 2023 is 99% sold outGrab your ticket below

CS:GO fans can watch IEM Cologne 2023 matches on the official ESL Twitch Channel. There will also be a B and C stream, as multiple matches will be held simultaneously. Fans can choose the matches they would like to watch from any of these three ESL Twitch channels.

GTA 5's mammoth $7,700,000,000 earnings set to be challenged by upcoming game! Know more here.