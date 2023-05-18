Heroic vs FaZe CS:GO BLAST.tv Paris Major Quarter-finals 2023: Analysis, predictions, and more

The Champions Stage of the CS:GO Blast.tv Paris Major 2023 starts on May 18, 2023. Eight teams remain in contention for the final CS:GO Major title, prize money of $500,000, and securing a spot at IEM Cologne 2023 and the Blast Premier World Final. The opening match of the Champions Stage will be the quarter-finals between Danish powerhouse, Heroic and the European juggernauts, FaZe Clan.

The matchup will be a best-of-three, and the winning team will advance to face the winner of GamerLegion vs. Monte. This will also be the first match of the final CS:GO Major, held in the Accor Arena, where fans from around the globe will gather to spectate the event.

Heroic vs FaZe: Who will win this CS:GO Blast.tv Paris Major quarter-finals matchup?

Predictions

Heroic has emerged as the best team in 2023 despite not winning a single title. Many pundits have lauded their consistency, and the team has an extremely high-skill floor, and it is tough to pinpoint a weak link in this Danish lineup.

Superstars such as stavn and Jabbi have been exceptional, while support player sjuush has come into his own this year, putting up multiple world-class performances. Under the leadership of the veteran, cadiaN, Heroic has looked rock solid and is poised to be one of the leading contenders for the title.

FaZe Clan, on the other hand, has had a somewhat inconsistent 2023. The team completed the 4th edition of the Intel Grand Slam and won the 17th season of the ESL Pro League but collapsed in IEM Rio 2023. Nevertheless, the roster's player value and clutch factor are second to none.

They are often regarded as one of the best CS:GO teams ever assembled, thanks to superstars like broky and ropz. Like Heroic, FaZe does not have an apparent weakness when their carry players are online. With Karrigan's incredible leadership, FaZe is determined to win their second major to close out their legacy in CS:GO.

Heroic has looked invincible at this tournament, while FaZe has been shaky and inconsistent. Despite this, the superstars present across the server and FaZe's knack for performing well in crucial matches will make this matchup very exciting and tense.

Fans can expect a close series, but Heroic's recent consistency and better fundamentals at the moment should make them the favorites to win this quarter-final match vs. FaZe Clan.

Head-to-head

The core lineups of Heroic and FaZe Clan have met on five different occasions, with Heroic winning out on three of the five matchups. Both teams have won four maps in total. The series head-to-head is even between the two teams, with one series victory for each team.

The overall head-to-head between these two organizations, without factoring in the core lineups, leans towards FaZe Clan as they have won four series' compared to Heroic's two.

Recent results

Heroic entered the CS:GO Blast.tv Paris Major 2023 as Legends and comfortably booked their spot in the Champions stage after clean best-of-one wins against FaZe Clan and Apeks. Moreover, Heroic came out on top in a closely fought best-of-three series against Team Liquid, securing a 2-1 victory.

FaZe Clan was the lowest-ranked team heading into the CS:GO Blast.tv Paris Major 2023 and had to start from the Challengers Stage. They made it to the Legends Stage with a 3-1 record in the Champions stage. Along the way, they defeated teams such as Monte, Pain Gaming, and Forze, with their only loss coming to ENCE in a close best-of-three.

The Legends Stage was rough for FaZe as they went 0-2 on their opening day, losing to Heroic and Into The Breach. They managed to make the reverse sweep happen by winning against 9INE, Bad News Eagles, and Natus Vincere to qualify for the Champions Stage.

Expected lineups

Heroic

Martin "stavn" Lund

Lund Casper "cadiaN" Møller (IGL)

Møller (IGL) René " TeSeS" Madsen

Madsen Rasmus "sjuush" Beck

Beck Jakob "jabbi" Nygaard

Nygaard Richard "Xizt" Landström (Coach)

FaZe Clan

Håvard "rain" Nygaard

Nygaard Helvijs "broky" Saukants

Saukants Russel "Twistzz" Van Dulken

Van Dulken Finn "karrigan" Andersen (IGL)

Andersen (IGL) Robin "ropz" Kool

Kool Robert "RobbaN" Dahlström (Coach)

When and where to watch

CS:GO fans worldwide can tune in to the Blast's official CS:GO Twitch channel to watch the live broadcast of the first quarter-final of the CS:GO Blast.tv Paris Major 2023. Heroic will take on FaZe Clan in a best-of-three on May 18, 2023, at 6:00 AM PDT / 3:00 PM CEST / 6:30 PM IST.

