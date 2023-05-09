The Challengers Stage of CS:GO's BLAST.tv Paris Major 2023 kicked off yesterday. After a long and tiring series of matches, the teams have had the space to make their presence in the tournament felt. The tournament has been a thrilling watch for fans of the game, and the continuous battles between the competitors have been a true test of skill and resilience.

With the first day of the tournament over, teams have another three days to compete. The top eight teams will proceed to the Legends Stage, while the other eight will get eliminated from the tournament.

Results, schedule, and top 5 highlights after Day 1 of Challengers Stage of CS:GO BLAST.tv Paris Major 2023

Results

TEAM 1 TEAM 2 WINNING TEAM MOUZ OG OG FORZE Liquid FORZE GamerLegion TheMongolZ TheMongolZ Fluxo Monte Monte ENCE NiP ENCE Apeks Grayhound Apeks FaZe paiN FaZe Complexity G2 G2 OG ENCE ENCE NiP MOUZ NiP Apeks Liquid Apeks FORZE Grayhound Grayhound GamerLegion Complexity Complexity G2 TheMongolZ G2 Monte FaZe FaZe paiN Fluxo Fluxo

After a long battle on the first day of the CS:GO BLAST.tv Paris Major, teams do not have a lot of time to ponder over their losses. With Day 2 kicking off on May 9, 2023, from 2:30 am PST, they need to lift their heads up and focus on upcoming games if they want to earn a spot on the Legends Stage.

Top 5 highlights of the day

1) G2 vs TheMongolZ

TheMongolZ had a solid grip over G2 in this matchup. Their T-side executions absolutely caught G2 off guard, and the team had impeccable synergy. Throughout the mid-stage of the game, it seemed like G2 was struggling, and it looked like the underdogs were going to win.

However, after swapping over to T-side, G2 became unbeatable. Their comeback was incredible. "m0NESY" dropped two aces, and "huNter's" scored some memorable multi-kills.

2) FORZE vs Grayhound

The clash between FORZE and Grayhound was a true spectacle to witness. FORZE started strong, establishing a lead of 12 rounds over their opponents. They were dominating the game with ease, winning rounds one after the other.

However, after the sides were swapped, Grayhound managed to turn the tables and secure their first few rounds. With that momentum, they crushed FORZE and emerged victorious by a margin of two rounds.

The standout performances from "aliStair" and "INS" of Grayhound were truly remarkable, making this match one of the highlights of day 1 at the CS:GO Paris Major.

3) Apeks vs Grayhound

While the comeback from Grayhound against FORZE was a great moment, the sheer dominance of Apeks in the BLAST.tv Paris Major yesterday was an incredible sight as well.

Apeks seamlessly wiped Grayhound with a scoreline of 16-0 in their best-of-one match. "jL" was the star player, dropping multi-kills like no other.

4) Monte vs FaZe

The match between Monte and FaZe was a thrilling one, with both teams putting up an excellent performance. Despite being the fan favorite, FaZe faced a tough challenge from Monte, who gave them a run for their money.

The match ended with a marginal score of 14-16 in favor of Monte, which was a surprising result for many. However, FaZe's fans can take solace in the fact that their team put up a good fight.

5) FORZE vs Liquid

FORZE's "zorte" dominated this match by clutching 2v4's and 1v2's and securing several multi-kills.

"NAF" from Liquid also showcased a spectacular performance. Overall it was a great match for FORZE, with some memorable moments.

Challengers Stage Schedule

Here is a detailed schedule for the upcoming matches in CS:GO's BLAST.tv Paris Major 2023:

Tuesday, May 9

Complexity vs paiN: 2:30 am PST/ 11:30 am CET/ 3:00 pm IST

2:30 am PST/ 11:30 am CET/ 3:00 pm IST Grayhound vs TheMongolZ: 2 : 30 am PST/ 11:30 am CET/ 3:00 pm IST

2 30 am PST/ 11:30 am CET/ 3:00 pm IST FORZE vs Monte: 4:00 am PST/ 1:00 pm CET/ 4:30 pm IST

4:00 am PST/ 1:00 pm CET/ 4:30 pm IST NiP vs OG: 4:00 am PST/ 1:00 pm CET/ 4:30 pm IST

4:00 am PST/ 1:00 pm CET/ 4:30 pm IST ENCE vs FaZe: 5:30 am PST/ 2:30 pm CET/ 6:00 pm IST

5:30 am PST/ 2:30 pm CET/ 6:00 pm IST Apeks vs G2: 5:30 am PST/ 2:30 pm CET/ 6:00 pm IST

5:30 am PST/ 2:30 pm CET/ 6:00 pm IST Fluxo vs Liquid: 9:30 am PST/ 6:30 pm CET/ 10:00 pm IST

9:30 am PST/ 6:30 pm CET/ 10:00 pm IST GamerLegion vs MOUZ: 9:30 am PST/ 6:30 pm CET/ 10:00 pm IST

Wednesday, May 10

Swiss Round 4 #1: 2:30 am PST/ 11:30 am CET/ 3:00 pm IST

2:30 am PST/ 11:30 am CET/ 3:00 pm IST Swiss Round 4 #2: 2:30 am PST/ 11:30 am CET/ 3:00 pm IST

2:30 am PST/ 11:30 am CET/ 3:00 pm IST Swiss Round 4 #3: 6:30 am PST/ 3:30 pm CET/ 7:00 pm IST

6:30 am PST/ 3:30 pm CET/ 7:00 pm IST Swiss Round 4 #4 6:30 am PST/ 3:30 pm CET/ 7:00 pm IST

6:30 am PST/ 3:30 pm CET/ 7:00 pm IST Swiss Round 4 #5: 10:30 am PST/ 7:30 pm CET/ 11:00 pm IST

10:30 am PST/ 7:30 pm CET/ 11:00 pm IST Swiss Round 4 #6: 10:30 am PST/ 7:30 pm CET/ 11:00 pm IST

Thursday, May 11

Swiss Round 5 #1: 2 : 30 am PST/ 11:30 am CET/ 3:00 pm IST

2 30 am PST/ 11:30 am CET/ 3:00 pm IST Swiss Round 5 #2: 6:30 am PST/ 3:30 pm CET/ 7:00 pm IST

6:30 am PST/ 3:30 pm CET/ 7:00 pm IST Swiss Round 5 #3: 10:30 am PST/ 7:30 pm CET/ 11:00 pm IST

CS:GO fans can tune into the official Twitch or Youtube stream of BLASTpremier to catch all the action live. Fans can also check out their favorite streamers hosting official watch parties for the Paris Major.

The BLAST.tv Paris Major 2023 will be a landmark moment in CS:GO history, concluding the game's decade-long esports circuit.

