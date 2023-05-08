Monte vs FaZe Clan - CS:GO BLAST.tv Paris Major 2023: Predictions, where to watch, and more

CS:GO's BLAST.tv Paris Major is set to kick off on May 8, 2023. Each of the 16 teams in the Challengers stage looks fresh and ready to conquer their rivals and etch their name on the final scoreboard. Marking the first matchup of the day, Monte and FaZe Clan will go head to head to battle for a spot in the Legends stage.

Today's matchup will start the countdown for the last-ever CS:GO tournament. This being the last tournament makes it a long and emotional journey for many players who have been grinding the game for over a decade.

Monte vs FaZe Clan: Who will win first match of Week 1 in CS:GO BLAST.tv Paris Major 2023?

Predictions

Ukrainian powerhouse Monte have displayed brilliant gameplay in their previous matches. The team's cohesion and decision-making within the game are indications of their impressive teamwork. They look like a team capable of giving FaZe a run for their money.

FaZe Clan needs no introduction in the CS:GO esports scene. The veteran organization, comprising star players, is undoubtedly one of the best teams in the world. Their coordination and potential for clutches are second to none.

Today's matchup favors FaZe Clan over Monte. But that does not rule out the Ukrainian side, who may turn the tables on their opponents.

Head-to-head

Neither of these teams has competed against each other in previous CS:GO tournaments.

Recent results

Monte have been on fire in their recent matches, defeating six teams consecutively. The team appears coordinated and driven. "BOROS" has been exceptional in the last few matches and is someone their favored opponents will have their eyes on.

FaZe, on the other hand, have had hard luck in their recent match-ups. However, despite their losses to FURIA and Vitality, the team looks determined to do better. "ropz" has been in extremely good form, single-handedly converting numerous losable rounds to wins. Monte will need to keep their wits about when dealing with him.

Potential lineups

Monte

Viktor " sdy " Orudzhev

" Orudzhev Volodymyr " Woro2k " Veletniuk

" Veletniuk Sergiy " DemQQ " Demchenko

" Demchenko Mohammad " BOROS " Malhas

" Malhas Szymon "kRaSnaL" Mrozek

FaZe Clan

Finn "karrigan" Andersen Håvard "rain" Nygaard Russel "Twistzz" Van Dulken Robin "ropz" Kool Helvijs "broky" Saukants

Where to watch

Fans can tune into BLAST.tv's official Twitch and Youtube channels to catch the action live. One can also check their favorite streamers' channels to see if they are hosting a watch party. The match is set to stream on May 8, 2023, from 2:30 am PST/ 11:30 am CET/ 3 pm IST. Viewer Passes have also been introduced for fans looking to earn some souvenir drops.

