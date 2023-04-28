ropz CS: GO settings (2023) - Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

As a decade-long esports title, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, or CS: GO, has become one of the greatest FPS games of all time. It has produced countless talents who have gone ahead and set their names in stone in CS: GO's pro scene. Amidst those names has been the rapidly rising Estonian star player, ropz. Robin "ropz" Kool is a professional CS: GO player for FaZe Clan.
He is the lurker for his team and has displayed exceptional fragging potential when equipped with the AK-47 and even a Desert Eagle. His proficiency with the rifle at the highest competitive stages has garnered the community's attention.
CS: GO ropz all in-game settings and details for 2023
ropz has been the highlight of recent CS: GO tournaments. Debuting his professional career in CS: GO playing for mousesports, ropz bagged nine trophies to his name. He quickly rose to fame because of his excellent composure during stressful situations and unmatched mechanical skills.
After joining FaZe Clan, ropz's performance skyrocketed. He has gone onto win the PGL Major Antwerp 2022, Intel Extreme Masters XVII Cologne, Intel Grand Slam, and more with his team. Owing to these exploits, ropz is amongst the most talented players that CS: GO has ever produced.
Here's a more detailed look into ropz's Counter Strike: GO settings and configurations:
Mouse settings
- DPI: 400
- Sensitivity: 1.77
- eDPI: 708
- Zoom Sensitivity: 1
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input: 1
- Mouse Acceleration: 0
Crosshair
- Draw outline: 0
- Alpha: 255
- Color: 1
- Blue: -1000
- Green: 0
- Red: -1000
- Dot: 0
- Gap: -3
- Size: 2
- Style: 4
- Thickness: 0
- Sniper Width: 1
View model
- FOV: 68
- Offset X: 2.5
- Offset Y: 0
- Offset Z: -1.5
- Presetpos: 3
- Shift Left Amt: 0.5
- Shift Right Amt: 0.25
- Recoil: 0
- Righthand: 1
Bob
- Lower Amt: 5
- Amt Lat: 0.1
- Amt Vert: 0.1
- Cycle: 0.98
Launch options
-novid -tickrate 128
Video settings
Video
- Resolution: 1920x1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Scaling Mode: Native
- Color Mode: Computer Monitor
- Brightness: 130%
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Advanced video
- Global Shadow Quality: Very Low
- Model / Texture Detail: Low
- Texture Streaming: Enabled
- Effect Detail: Low
- Shader Detail: Low
- Boost Player Contrast: Enabled
- Multicore Rendering: Enabled
- Multisampling Anti-Aliasing Mode: 4x MSAA
- FXAA Anti-Aliasing: Disabled
- Texture Filtering Mode: Anisotropic 4x
- Wait for Vertical Sync: Disabled
- Motion Blur: Disabled
- Triple-Monitor Mode: Disabled
- Use Uber Shaders: Enabled
Peripherals
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546K
- Mouse: ZOWIE EC2-CW
- Keyboard: SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL (2023)
- Headset: SteelSeries Arctis Pro White
- Mousepad: VAXEE PA Black
- Headset: Razer Hammerhead Pro V2
PC specifications
- CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080
Monitor settings
Game settings
- DyAc: Premium
- Black eQualizer: 1
- Color Vibrance: 12
- Low Blue Light: 0
Picture settings
- Picture Mode: Standard
- Brightness: 50
- Contrast: 40
- Sharpness: 5
- Gamma: Gamma 5
- Color Temperature: User Define
- Red: 95
- Green: 95
- Blue: 95
- AMA: High
Players who want to dominate games like ropz can replicate his settings and configurations. They must, however, understand that aside from using these settings, the pro has spent thousands of hours perfecting his craft, which cannot be replicated by merely copying his settings.