ropz CS: GO settings (2023) - Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

As a decade-long esports title, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, or CS: GO, has become one of the greatest FPS games of all time. It has produced countless talents who have gone ahead and set their names in stone in CS: GO's pro scene. Amidst those names has been the rapidly rising Estonian star player, ropz. Robin "ropz" Kool is a professional CS: GO player for FaZe Clan.

He is the lurker for his team and has displayed exceptional fragging potential when equipped with the AK-47 and even a Desert Eagle. His proficiency with the rifle at the highest competitive stages has garnered the community's attention.

CS: GO ropz all in-game settings and details for 2023

ropz has been the highlight of recent CS: GO tournaments. Debuting his professional career in CS: GO playing for mousesports, ropz bagged nine trophies to his name. He quickly rose to fame because of his excellent composure during stressful situations and unmatched mechanical skills.

After joining FaZe Clan, ropz's performance skyrocketed. He has gone onto win the PGL Major Antwerp 2022, Intel Extreme Masters XVII Cologne, Intel Grand Slam, and more with his team. Owing to these exploits, ropz is amongst the most talented players that CS: GO has ever produced.

Here's a more detailed look into ropz's Counter Strike: GO settings and configurations:

Mouse settings

DPI: 400

Sensitivity: 1.77

eDPI: 708

Zoom Sensitivity: 1

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input: 1

Mouse Acceleration: 0

Crosshair

Draw outline: 0

Alpha: 255

Color: 1

Blue: -1000

Green: 0

Red: -1000

Dot: 0

Gap: -3

Size: 2

Style: 4

Thickness: 0

Sniper Width: 1

View model

FOV: 68

Offset X: 2.5

Offset Y: 0

Offset Z: -1.5

Presetpos: 3

Shift Left Amt: 0.5

Shift Right Amt: 0.25

Recoil: 0

Righthand: 1

Bob

Lower Amt: 5

Amt Lat: 0.1

Amt Vert: 0.1

Cycle: 0.98

Launch options

-novid -tickrate 128

Video settings

Video

Resolution: 1920x1080

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Scaling Mode: Native

Color Mode: Computer Monitor

Brightness: 130%

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Advanced video

Global Shadow Quality: Very Low

Model / Texture Detail: Low

Texture Streaming: Enabled

Effect Detail: Low

Shader Detail: Low

Boost Player Contrast: Enabled

Multicore Rendering: Enabled

Multisampling Anti-Aliasing Mode: 4x MSAA

FXAA Anti-Aliasing: Disabled

Texture Filtering Mode: Anisotropic 4x

Wait for Vertical Sync: Disabled

Motion Blur: Disabled

Triple-Monitor Mode: Disabled

Use Uber Shaders: Enabled

Peripherals

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546K

Mouse: ZOWIE EC2-CW

Keyboard: SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL (2023)

Headset: SteelSeries Arctis Pro White

Mousepad: VAXEE PA Black

Headset: Razer Hammerhead Pro V2

PC specifications

CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 5900X

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080

Monitor settings

Game settings

DyAc: Premium

Black eQualizer: 1

Color Vibrance: 12

Low Blue Light: 0

Picture settings

Picture Mode: Standard

Brightness: 50

Contrast: 40

Sharpness: 5

Gamma: Gamma 5

Color Temperature: User Define

Red: 95

Green: 95

Blue: 95

AMA: High

Players who want to dominate games like ropz can replicate his settings and configurations. They must, however, understand that aside from using these settings, the pro has spent thousands of hours perfecting his craft, which cannot be replicated by merely copying his settings.

