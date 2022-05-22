Karrigan knife kills to qualify for PGL Major Antwerp 2022 grand finale

Earlier today, FaZe clan became the first grand finalist in PGL Major Antwerp 2022 after taking down team Spirit with a knife kill to finish off the series. Even though FaZe clan finished off the match with a win, this entire series hasn't been easy by any means.

During the very last minute of the game, Finn "Karrigan" Andersan closed out the mast in the most thrilling way possible: by blowing out a knife kill on Abdul "Degster" Ganasov, to win by 23-25.

Read on to learn everything you need to know about the thrilling match that pushed Faze Clan towards the Grand Finale of the Tournament.

FaZe won the overtime battle in PGL Major semi final, becoming the first finalist after beating Team Spirit

The past few days have been an absolute trip for FaZe enthusiasts all over the internet. With the ongoing PGL Major 2022 match, fans are hooked to their seats. Finally, after a series of thrilling, nail-biting matches, the Faze clan qualified for the Grand Finale after bringing down Team Spirit in the semi-finals.

FaZe Clan @FaZeClan The dagger from @karriganCSGO sends us to the Major Grand Finals The dagger from @karriganCSGO sends us to the Major Grand Finals 🔪 https://t.co/kzltWla5Vl

Speaking of matches, FaZe slowed down after a great start and saw Spirit take over the charge during regulation. Team Spirit had their chance to close out the game with a massive win, but FaZe somehow managed to pull himself back and break Spirit's resistance by taking the map to overtime.

Even after taking it to overtime, Spirit had multiple opportunities to completely sweep off FaZe to qualify for the grand finale. Unfortunately, they fumbled every time they were inches closer to the ultimate win.

The game then went on to triple overtime, and it was then that FaZe took over the charge. And ultimately in the final round, showing absolutely no mercy, Karrigan closed out Spirit's casket with an impressive knife kill.

Fans react to the insane knife kill by Karrigan

As expected, the insane knife kill elicited a wave of reactions from viewers on Reddit. Many were in awe of Karrigan's smooth knife kill as well as the nail-bitting thrill of the match.

With this impressive knife kill, it will be pretty interesting to see if FaZe will be able to lift this year's trophy for PGL Major Antwerp 2022.

The second semi-final is scheduled to take place on May 21, 2022 at 1.25 PM and the winner of the match will face FaZe in the PGL Major Grand Final on May 22, 2022 at 1.00 PM CT.

