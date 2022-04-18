"It's gonna blow them away": FaZe Jarvis says he has a plan to get unbanned on Fortnite

FaZe Jarvis, who has been permanently banned from playing Fortnite, feels he can get himself unbanned from the game. In a recently uploaded YouTube Short, the infamous streamer claimed to have a fantastic plan for the same.

Three years ago, Fortnite permanently banned FaZe Jarvis for cheating. Ever since then, the streamer has made multiple attempts to stream the game. However, he keeps getting banned within a few minutes.

In the YouTube Short, the FaZe Clan member stated:

"But now I'm a new man, and I have something planned that's gonna blow them away. Nah, not like that. I mean, I have a plan to get unbanned on Fortnite."

For the last three years, Jarvis has been creating content on YouTube. He has been getting countless requests to stream the Battle Royale game again. However, due to his permanent ban, he has had to disappoint fans repeatedly.

Will fans see FaZe Jarvis play Fortnite again?

Back in September 2019, FaZe Jarvis made a video to show his fans how people can use aimbot hacks in the Battle Royale game. Clearly, the notion of a popular content creator flouting the anti-cheat policy of the game did not sit well with Epic Games, who handed him a permanent ban.

On the anniversary of his Fortnite ban, Jarvis tried to stream the Battle Royale game once again, only to be banned within 15 minutes. Even hiding his name tag didn't help him.

Realizing that he could not evade the ban, the content creator resorted to apologizing to Epic Games. The YouTuber made several requests and apology videos directed towards the developers of the game, hoping to get unbanned. Unfortunately, all his efforts were in vain.

FaZe Jarvis' latest efforts at getting unbanned

A few days ago, Jarvis launched a protest march to convince Epic Games to unban him. However, he was unsuccessful in this endeavor. He needed a new strategy to get unbanned, and apparently, he already has one.

In the YouTube Shorts video, Jarvis claimed to have a plan to get unbanned from the Battle Royale game. While he did not explain what his master plan was, he felt his plan was going to blow Epic Games away.

Fans are already eager to see what FaZe Jarvis has in mind to get back to playing the game.

Fans react to FaZe Jarvis’ plan to get unbanned (Image via Jarvis/YouTube)

Several players have stated that they will also start playing the Battle Royale game if Epic Games allows Jarvis to return. It will certainly be interesting to see what the popular content creator has up his sleeve this time.

Edited by Saman