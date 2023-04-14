CS:GO IEM Rio 2023: Schedule, teams, where to watch, and more

ESL will organize the prestigious Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) Intel Extreme Masters (IEM) 2023 tournament in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The competition will feature 16 of the most formidable CS:GO teams on the international stage, who will fight for the winner's title and a guaranteed spot in IEM Cologne 2023.

The IEM Rio 2023 will kickstart a new series of tournaments and showcase the world with some of the most thrilling first-person shooter (FPS) matches in the fan-favorite title. The winning team will also covet the lion's share of a massive prize pool alongside qualifying for the IEM Cologne 2023 championship.

Here are the details of the upcoming IEM Rio 2023 tournament for CS:GO.

Everything to know about CS:GO IEM Rio 2023

Valve's decade-old FPS title caters to a massive community of players, fans, and enthusiasts by producing various professional esports events. The IEM Rio 2023 will commemorate some of the best players in the world and bring them on stage to display their expertise.

Teams will be divided into two groups and follow a double-elimination format in the event's Group stage. The Playoffs will shift to a single-elimination format with the top 6 teams and host the final in a best-of-five match format. The top teams from each group will be seeded into the semi-finals of the Playoff stage, whereas teams that finish second and third positions within their respective groups will head to the quarter-finals.

Schedule and venue

The IEM Rio 2023 will kickstart on April 17, 2023, and conclude on April 23, 2023. The Group stage will begin first, with the Playoff matches scheduled for April 21, 2023.

The final three days of the tournament will be hosted at the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, with the top 6 teams fighting for the top spot in high-stakes matches.

Prize pool

The IEM Rio 2023 boasts a $250,000 prize pool, and the winning team will carve out a massive $100,000. The additional bonus of winning this CS:GO tournament will also seed the team in the upcoming IEM Cologne 2023 event.

Here is the complete prize pool breakdown for the tournament:

1st: $100,000

$100,000 2nd: $42,000

$42,000 3rd - 4th: $20,000

$20,000 5th - 6th: $10,000

$10,000 7th - 8th: $6,000

$6,000 9th - 12th: $5,000

$5,000 13th - 16th: $4,000

Teams

Here is the list of 16 start-studded CS:GO teams participating in the IEM Rio 2023:

Natus Vincere

Faze Clan

Team Vitality

MOUZ

Fnatic

Ninjas In Pyjamas

FURIA

Heroic

Cloud9

Imperial Sportsbet

OG

9INE

BIG

The MongolZ

MIBR

9Z Team

Where to watch

Fans can tune into the official YouTube and Twitch channels to witness the entire tournament unfold in a live stream. The Playoff matches will also be streamed directly from Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and will host one of the most energetic crowds in the world.

The IEM 2023 will start a new spark and present the world with a new CS:GO champions team at the end of IEM Cologne 2023. Follow Sportskeeda for the latest updates.

