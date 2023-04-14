Skyesports Masters CS:GO league unveiled with 2 crores INR prize pool 

Skyesports, one of South Asia's premier esports tournament organizers, unveiled the biggest CS:GO event in India to date, the Skyesports Masters. This franchised league will consist of 8 teams competing over the course of three months for a grand prize pool of 2 crores INR (roughly $245,000).

Skyesports Masters will be a one-of-a-kind esports event that will witness India's best CS:GO players in action. The eight franchised teams will have access to some of India's finest talent in Counter-Strike. Teams will also have the opportunity to pick up some of the young and budding players from various parts of the country.

The tournament will be held as a LAN event. While the initial stage will feature a league split, it will be followed by a playoffs stage which will be open to a live audience in Mumbai.

Skyesports Masters CS:GO franchised tournament to feature cafe qualifiers in 20 Indian cities

Skyesports Masters is set to commence with its on-ground cafe qualifiers, which are expected to be held in 20 cities across India. Jet Skyesports plans to work in coordination with local gaming cafes in major cities to scout for India's best CS:GO talent and offer them the opportunity of a lifetime.

Chennai, Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Pune, Mumbai, and Ahmedabad are some of the cities that are expected to have cafe qualifiers. The franchised teams competing in the Skyesports Masters will have the opportunity to add these local talents to their roster alongside Indian and international CS:GO pros.

Skyesports also plans to capitalize on its position in the market to potentially open up various streams of revenue for the eight franchised teams participating in the event. This will include sponsorship, merchandise sales, and media rights deals. Skyesports' efforts to bolster the participating teams with new revenue streams will establish a harmonious Counter-Strike ecosystem for years to come.

Shiva Nandy, Founder and CEO, Skyesports, talked about India's esports ecosystem and the idea behind starting the Skyesports Masters league. He said,

"Esports organizations in India are operating under loss. Creating a sustainable ecosystem for them was the need of the hour. We spoke to many stakeholders over the past year and realized that the creation of a league in a game where the publisher doesn't restrict opportunities to monetize is necessary. Counter-Strike was the perfect game for that."

He further added:

"I also received hints that Counter Strike 2 was coming which is why we gravitated towards the game. CS has a rich history in India and we are confident that with the right support, it can grow to become the leading esports title. We have taken a long-term commitment with the Skyesports Masters and will be working to make this happen over the next few years."

Anuj Tandon, CEO of Gaming Division, JetSynthesys, shared his thoughts on the tournament's unique format. He said,

"Over the years Skyesports has hosted various tournaments in association with some of the popular games. Counter-Strike has been at the heart of India’s gaming café culture for decades and Skyesports’ association with CSGO will usher in a revival of the game ahead of the release of Counter Strike 2.”

Skyesports is yet to reveal details of the tournament, including its schedule, format, venue, and ticketing information. Fans of CS:GO can tune into Sportskeeda Esports to stay up-to-date with the latest news and stories.

