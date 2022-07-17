NAVI vs FaZe Clan at CS: GO IEM Cologne 2022 - Predictions, head-to-head, livestream details and more

Twenty-four CS: GO teams arrived in Germany earlier this month to compete for the coveted IEM Cologne 2022. After three stages of exciting matchups, Natus Vincere and FaZe Clan have emerged ahead of their competition, qualifying for the tournament's Grand Finals.

Both NAVI and FaZe secured their spot in the Grand Finals after completing a perfect run in the previous stages of the tournament, defeating all four of their opponents.

NAVI will face FaZe Clan in a best-of-five matchup at the LANXESS Arena in Cologne, Germany, as they contest for a $400,000 winner's cheque from a $1 million prize pool.

Natus Vincere (NAVI) vs FaZe Clan in CS: GO - Who will emerge as champions of IEM Cologne 2022?

Predictions

NAVI and FaZe are back in the Grand Finals of a notable CS: GO event. After dominating most of the tournaments in 2022, both teams occupy a place at the top of the team rankings maintained by ESL and HLTV.

Considering their track record, both NAVI and FaZe appear to be in good shape for the matchup. NAVI defeated MOUZ, Ninjas in Pyjamas, Movistar Riders and Astralis to reach the Grand Finals. FaZe, on the other hand, defeated 00NATION, Spirit, Astralis and Movistar Riders to claim the top spot in their bracket.

FaZe Clan hasn't made any changes to their roster since the start of their 2022 season. Meanwhile, NAVI instated electronic on the IGL role and brought in Viktor "sdy" Orudzhev as their fifth, after they bid farewell to Boombl4. While the roster changes did put the team through a difficult period, the results were fruitful, as proven by their recent achievements.

In the Grand Finals of IEM Cologne 2022, NAVI will aim to avenge their Antwerp Majors defeat and attempt to overthrow FaZe Clan with their improved roster. Fans are excited for the tournament to conclude and determine its winners, with two of the best CS: GO teams being matched against each other.

Head-to-head

NAVI and FaZe Clan have faced each other in four matches so far in 2022, with both teams winning two matches each. Their most notable encounter this year was in the Grand Finals of the PGL Major Antwerp 2022 where FaZe claimed a 2-0 victory. Their most recent matchup was at the BLAST Premier Spring Final 2022 where NAVI won by a 2-0 scoreline.

Recent results

Both NAVI and FaZe are in top form in terms of recent results. Despite being the most successful CS: GO team in 2021, NAVI had a slow start to 2022. However, after a second-place finish at PGL Major Antwerp and a tournament victory in the BLAST Premier Spring Finals 2022, NAVI are back in good shape.

FaZe Clan has enjoyed an impressive season so far, winning tournaments like IEM Katowice, ESL Pro League Season 15 and notably, the PGL Major Antwerp 2022. Their most recent achievement was a runner-up performance at the Roobet Cup.

Potential lineups

Natus Vincere

Oleksandr " s1mple " Kostyliev

" Kostyliev Denis " electroNic " Sharipov

" Sharipov Ilya " Perfecto " Zalutskiy

" Zalutskiy Valerii " b1t " Vakhovskyi

" Vakhovskyi Viktor " sdy " Orudzhev

" Orudzhev Andrii "B1ad3" Horodenskyi (Coach)

FaZe Clan

Håvard " rain " Nygaard

" Nygaard Helvijs " broky " Saukants

" Saukants Russel " Twistzz " Van Dulken

" Van Dulken Finn " karrigan " Andersen

" Andersen Robin " ropz " Kool

" Kool Robert "RobbaN" Dahlström (Coach)

When and where to watch

CS: GO fans from all over the world can watch IEM Cologne 2022 live on ESL CS: GO's official accounts on YouTube and Twitch, or on watch parties held by various players and streamers. NAVI will take on FaZe Clan on Sunday, July 17 at 7.30 PM IST/ 7.00 AM PDT/ 4.00 PM CEST.

LIVE POLL Q. Who do you think will emerge as champions of IEM Cologne 2022? NAVI FaZe Clan 0 votes so far