CS:GO IEM Cologne 2022: Schedule, format, teams, where to watch, and more 

A few of CS:GO's most elite contenders have convened in Cologne, Germany, to compete for the Intel Elite Masters (IEM) Cologne 2022 title and collect their share from a grand prize pool of $1 million.

IEM Cologne 2022 kicked off on July 5, 2022, with a play-in stage to finalize the final eight Group Stage contestants. With the groups decided, sixteen CS:GO teams will head into the last two stages of the tournament, where they will attempt to fight for the title and claim their $400,000 prize money.

The main event (playoffs) of IEM Cologne 2022 will be held live at the LANXESS arena in Cologne, with its Grand Final scheduled for July 17, 2022.

Everything you need to know about CS:GO's IEM Cologne 2022: Schedule, format, and more

Teams

A total of 24 CS:GO teams from all over the world have qualified for the IEM Cologne 2022. After the conclusion of the play-ins, 16 teams remain. The remaining teams are as such:

FaZe Clan

Natus Vincere

Cloud9

G2 Esports

Ninjas in Pyjamas

ENCE

FURIA Esports

Team Liquid

Heroic

Team Spirit

Outsiders

Movistar Riders

Team Vitality

Astralis

00 Nation

MOUZ

Eight other CS:GO teams made it to IEM Cologne 2022 through the qualifiers but failed to make it past the play-ins stage. They are as follows:

Sprout

paiN Gaming

Complexity

BIG

ORDER

Imperial Esports

MIBR

Tyloo

Format

IEM Cologne 2022 will be conducted in 3 stages: play-ins, Group Stage, and playoffs. Prior to the tournament's start, the top 6 seeds from the Road to Cologne EU rankings and the top 2 from NA received direct qualification to the Group Stage.

CS:GO teams seeded 7th-9th in EU, 3rd and 4th in NA, and the top seeds from Asia, Oceania, and South America entered the play-ins and were joined by the winner of ESL Meisterschaft Spring 2022 and teams who qualified on the basis of their ESL World Ranking. After two days of play-ins, 8 teams qualified for the Group Stage.

IEM Cologne's Group Stage will be conducted in two double-elimination groups of eight teams each. Each matchup in this bracket will be a best-of-three series. The winners of each group will advance directly to the semi-finals. The runners-up and 3rd place teams of each group will enter the quarter-finals as High Seeds and Low Seeds, respectively.

A single-elimination playoff bracket will ultimately decide the winners of IEM Cologne 2022. The quarter-finals and semi-finals of the tournament will be conducted in a best-of-three format, whereas the Grand Finals will be a best-of-five matchup.

Schedule

Group Stage schedule:

Day 1

G2 vs Movistar Riders: Thursday, July 7 - 4.00 pm IST/ 3.30 am PDT/ 12.30 pm CEST

Thursday, July 7 - 4.00 pm IST/ 3.30 am PDT/ 12.30 pm CEST NIP vs Heroic: Thursday, July 7 - 4.00 pm IST/ 3.30 am PDT/ 12.30 pm CEST

Thursday, July 7 - 4.00 pm IST/ 3.30 am PDT/ 12.30 pm CEST NAVI vs MOUZ : Thursday, July 7 - 7.30 pm IST/ 7.00 am PDT/ 4.00 pm CEST

: Thursday, July 7 - 7.30 pm IST/ 7.00 am PDT/ 4.00 pm CEST ENCE vs Vitality: Thursday, July 7 - 7.30 pm IST/ 7.00 am PDT/ 4.00 pm CEST

Thursday, July 7 - 7.30 pm IST/ 7.00 am PDT/ 4.00 pm CEST Cloud9 vs Outsiders: Thursday, July 7 - 11.00 pm IST/ 10.30 am PDT/ 7.30 pm CEST

Thursday, July 7 - 11.00 pm IST/ 10.30 am PDT/ 7.30 pm CEST Liquid vs Spirit: Thursday, July 7 - 11.00 pm IST/ 10.30 am PDT/ 7.30 pm CEST

Day 2

FaZe vs 00NATION: Friday, July 8 - 4.00 pm IST/ 3.30 am PDT/ 12.30 pm CEST

Friday, July 8 - 4.00 pm IST/ 3.30 am PDT/ 12.30 pm CEST Furia vs Astralis: Friday, July 8 - 4.00 pm IST/ 3.30 am PDT/ 12.30 pm CEST

Friday, July 8 - 4.00 pm IST/ 3.30 am PDT/ 12.30 pm CEST Group A Upper Bracket Semi-final #1 : Friday, July 8 - 7.30 pm IST/ 7.00 am PDT/ 4.00 pm CEST

: Friday, July 8 - 7.30 pm IST/ 7.00 am PDT/ 4.00 pm CEST Group A Lower Bracket Round 1 #1: Friday, July 8 - 7.30 pm IST/ 7.00 am PDT/ 4.00 pm CEST

Friday, July 8 - 7.30 pm IST/ 7.00 am PDT/ 4.00 pm CEST Group A Upper Bracket Semi-final #2: Friday, July 8 - 11.00 pm IST/ 10.30 am PDT/ 7.30 pm CEST

Friday, July 8 - 11.00 pm IST/ 10.30 am PDT/ 7.30 pm CEST Group A Lower Bracket Round 1 #2: Friday, July 8 - 11.00 pm IST/ 10.30 am PDT/ 7.30 pm CEST

Day 3

Group B Lower Bracket Round 1 #1: Saturday, July 9 - 4.00 pm IST/ 3.30 am PDT/ 12.30 pm CEST

Saturday, July 9 - 4.00 pm IST/ 3.30 am PDT/ 12.30 pm CEST Group B Lower Bracket Round 1 #2: Saturday, July 9 - 4.00 pm IST/ 3.30 am PDT/ 12.30 pm CEST

Saturday, July 9 - 4.00 pm IST/ 3.30 am PDT/ 12.30 pm CEST Group B Upper Bracket Semi-final #1: Saturday, July 9 - 7.30 pm IST/ 7.00 am PDT/ 4.00 pm CEST

Saturday, July 9 - 7.30 pm IST/ 7.00 am PDT/ 4.00 pm CEST Group B Upper Bracket Semi-final #2: Saturday, July 9 - 7.30 pm IST/ 7.00 am PDT/ 4.00 pm CEST

Saturday, July 9 - 7.30 pm IST/ 7.00 am PDT/ 4.00 pm CEST Group A Lower Bracket Semi-final #1: Saturday, July 9 - 11.00 pm IST/ 10.30 am PDT/ 7.30 pm CEST

Saturday, July 9 - 11.00 pm IST/ 10.30 am PDT/ 7.30 pm CEST Group A Lower Bracket Semi-final #2: Saturday, July 9 - 11.00 pm IST/ 10.30 am PDT/ 7.30 pm CEST

Day 4

Group B Lower Bracket Semi-final #1: Sunday, July 10 - 4.00 pm IST/ 3.30 am PDT/ 12.30 pm CEST

Sunday, July 10 - 4.00 pm IST/ 3.30 am PDT/ 12.30 pm CEST Group B Lower Bracket Semi-final #2: Sunday, July 10 - 4.00 pm IST/ 3.30 am PDT/ 12.30 pm CEST

Sunday, July 10 - 4.00 pm IST/ 3.30 am PDT/ 12.30 pm CEST Group A Lower Bracket Final: Sunday, July 10 - 7.30 pm IST/ 7.00 am PDT/ 4.00 pm CEST

Sunday, July 10 - 7.30 pm IST/ 7.00 am PDT/ 4.00 pm CEST Group A Upper Bracket Final: Sunday, July 10 - 7.30 pm IST/ 7.00 am PDT/ 4.00 pm CEST

Sunday, July 10 - 7.30 pm IST/ 7.00 am PDT/ 4.00 pm CEST Group B Lower Bracket Final: Sunday, July 10 - 11.00 pm IST/ 10.30 am PDT/ 7.30 pm CEST

Sunday, July 10 - 11.00 pm IST/ 10.30 am PDT/ 7.30 pm CEST Group B Upper Bracket Final: Sunday, July 10 - 11.00 pm IST/ 10.30 am PDT/ 7.30 pm CEST

Playoffs schedule:

Day 5

Quarter-final #1: Friday, July 15 - 7.00 pm IST/ 6.30 am PDT/ 3.30 pm CEST

Friday, July 15 - 7.00 pm IST/ 6.30 am PDT/ 3.30 pm CEST Quarter-final #2: Friday, July 15 - 10.30 pm IST/ 10.00 am PDT/ 7.00 pm CEST

Day 6

Semi-final #1: Saturday, July 16 - 7.00 pm IST/ 6.30 am PDT/ 3.30 pm CEST

Saturday, July 16 - 7.00 pm IST/ 6.30 am PDT/ 3.30 pm CEST Semi-final #2: Saturday, July 16 - 10.30 pm IST/ 10.00 am PDT/ 7.00 pm CEST

Day 7

Grand Final: Sunday, July 17 - 7.30 pm IST/ 7.00 am PDT/ 4.00 pm CEST

Where to watch

CS:GO enthusiasts can catch the IEM Cologne 2022 live on ESL CS:GO's official Twitch channel or on the various official watch parties held by CS:GO streamers and players all over the world.

