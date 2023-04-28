Twistzz CS:GO settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Russell "Twistzz" Van Dulken is a professional CS:GO player for FaZe Clan, hailing from Canada. He is amongst the youngsters who have made a great name in Counter-Strike's veteran esports scene. Twistzz is renowned for his extremely flashy plays and consistency against the competition's top dogs.

The decade-long running game CS:GO has proven its worth as one of the greatest tactical FPS games this generation has seen. The game hosts multiple tournaments throughout the year for teams to display their best efforts and make a name for themselves.

Fans of Counter-Strike can find Twistzz’s latest crosshair settings, keybinds, peripherals, and more mentioned below in this article.

HLTV.org @HLTVorg



hltv.org/news/35343/top… A year full of individual accolades and consistent contribution to FaZe's four title wins and numerous other deep runs see @Twistzz clinch the 11th place of the Top 20 players of 2022 ranking, powered by @1xBet_Esports A year full of individual accolades and consistent contribution to FaZe's four title wins and numerous other deep runs see @Twistzz clinch the 11th place of the Top 20 players of 2022 ranking, powered by @1xBet_Esports 🔗 hltv.org/news/35343/top… https://t.co/y7i7pyOTtk

CS:GO Twistzz's in-game settings and configurations for 2023

Twistzz is one of the most successful North American CS:GO prodigies of the decade. He had an incredible streak of success when he played for Team Liquid, as he shared with his team the bounties of IEM Katowice, ESL One: Cologne '19. Intel Grand Slam Season 2 and many more.

Van Dulken signing to FaZe clan has further made him an even more accomplished player. He went on to win numerous titles with FaZe, including the prestigious PGL Major Antwerp 2022, IEM XVII Cologne, and many such tournaments. He is the first-ever Canadian to win a CS:GO Major and the first CS:GO player to win two Intel Grand Slams.

Here is a more detailed look into Twistzz's in-game settings and configurations:

Mouse settings

DPI: 400

Sensitivity: 1.7

eDPI: 680

Zoom Sensitivity: 1

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input: 1

Mouse Acceleration: 0

Crosshair

Draw outline: 0

Alpha: 255

Color: 4

Blue: 255

Green: 255

Red: 255

Dot: 0

Gap: -2

Size: 1.5

Style: 4

Thickness: 0

Sniper Width: 1

View model

FOV: 68

Offset X: 2.5

Offset Y: 0

Offset Z: -1.5

Presetpos: 3

Shift Left Amt: 1.5

Shift Right Amt: 0.75

Recoil: 1

Righthand: 1

Bob

Lower Amt: 5

Amt Lat: 0.33

Amt Vert: 0.14

Cycle: 0.98

Launch options

-novid -tickrate 128 -allow_third_party_software

Video settings

FaZe Clan @FaZeClan



Reflecting on every unforgettable moment on our way to capturing the Intel Grand Slam. Etching our names in Counter-Strike historyReflecting on every unforgettable moment on our way to capturing the Intel Grand Slam. #FaZeUp Etching our names in Counter-Strike history 🏆Reflecting on every unforgettable moment on our way to capturing the Intel Grand Slam. #FaZeUp https://t.co/fkAfEuafNQ

Video

Resolution: 1280x960

Aspect Ratio: 4:3

Scaling Mode: Stretched

Color Mode: Computer Monitor

Brightness: 100%

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Advanced video

Global Shadow Quality: Medium

Model / Texture Detail: Low

Texture Streaming: Disabled

Effect Detail: Low

Shader Detail: Low

Boost Player Contrast: Disabled

Multicore Rendering: Enabled

Multisampling Anti-Aliasing Mode: None

FXAA Anti-Aliasing: Enabled

Texture Filtering Mode: Bilinear

Wait for Vertical Sync: Disabled

Motion Blur: Disabled

Triple-Monitor Mode: Disabled

Use Uber Shaders: Enabled

Peripherals

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546K

Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight Black

Keyboard: Razer Huntsman V2

Headset: SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless

Mousepad: VAXEE PA Black

Earphones: Bose QuietComfort 20

Chair: Secretlab Titan EVO 2022

PC specifications

CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 5800X

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070

Motherboard: MSI MAG B550 TOMAHAWK

RAM: Crucial Ballistix 32GB

Monitor Settings

Game Settings

DyAc: Premium

Black eQualizer: 7

Color Vibrance: 12

Low Blue Light: 0

Picture settings

Picture Mode: Gamer 1

Brightness: 100

Contrast: 55

Sharpness: 7

Gamma: Gamma 2

Color Temperature: Normal

AMA: High

That's all for the latest configurations and peripherals of Twistzz in 2023. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest updates on professional CS:GO player settings and more.

Poll : 0 votes