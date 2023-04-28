Twistzz CS:GO settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Russell "Twistzz" Van Dulken is a professional CS:GO player for FaZe Clan, hailing from Canada. He is amongst the youngsters who have made a great name in Counter-Strike's veteran esports scene. Twistzz is renowned for his extremely flashy plays and consistency against the competition's top dogs.
The decade-long running game CS:GO has proven its worth as one of the greatest tactical FPS games this generation has seen. The game hosts multiple tournaments throughout the year for teams to display their best efforts and make a name for themselves.
Fans of Counter-Strike can find Twistzz’s latest crosshair settings, keybinds, peripherals, and more mentioned below in this article.
CS:GO Twistzz's in-game settings and configurations for 2023
Twistzz is one of the most successful North American CS:GO prodigies of the decade. He had an incredible streak of success when he played for Team Liquid, as he shared with his team the bounties of IEM Katowice, ESL One: Cologne '19. Intel Grand Slam Season 2 and many more.
Van Dulken signing to FaZe clan has further made him an even more accomplished player. He went on to win numerous titles with FaZe, including the prestigious PGL Major Antwerp 2022, IEM XVII Cologne, and many such tournaments. He is the first-ever Canadian to win a CS:GO Major and the first CS:GO player to win two Intel Grand Slams.
Here is a more detailed look into Twistzz's in-game settings and configurations:
Mouse settings
- DPI: 400
- Sensitivity: 1.7
- eDPI: 680
- Zoom Sensitivity: 1
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input: 1
- Mouse Acceleration: 0
Crosshair
- Draw outline: 0
- Alpha: 255
- Color: 4
- Blue: 255
- Green: 255
- Red: 255
- Dot: 0
- Gap: -2
- Size: 1.5
- Style: 4
- Thickness: 0
- Sniper Width: 1
View model
- FOV: 68
- Offset X: 2.5
- Offset Y: 0
- Offset Z: -1.5
- Presetpos: 3
- Shift Left Amt: 1.5
- Shift Right Amt: 0.75
- Recoil: 1
- Righthand: 1
Bob
- Lower Amt: 5
- Amt Lat: 0.33
- Amt Vert: 0.14
- Cycle: 0.98
Launch options
-novid -tickrate 128 -allow_third_party_software
Video settings
Video
- Resolution: 1280x960
- Aspect Ratio: 4:3
- Scaling Mode: Stretched
- Color Mode: Computer Monitor
- Brightness: 100%
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Advanced video
- Global Shadow Quality: Medium
- Model / Texture Detail: Low
- Texture Streaming: Disabled
- Effect Detail: Low
- Shader Detail: Low
- Boost Player Contrast: Disabled
- Multicore Rendering: Enabled
- Multisampling Anti-Aliasing Mode: None
- FXAA Anti-Aliasing: Enabled
- Texture Filtering Mode: Bilinear
- Wait for Vertical Sync: Disabled
- Motion Blur: Disabled
- Triple-Monitor Mode: Disabled
- Use Uber Shaders: Enabled
Peripherals
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546K
- Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight Black
- Keyboard: Razer Huntsman V2
- Headset: SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless
- Mousepad: VAXEE PA Black
- Earphones: Bose QuietComfort 20
- Chair: Secretlab Titan EVO 2022
PC specifications
- CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070
- Motherboard: MSI MAG B550 TOMAHAWK
- RAM: Crucial Ballistix 32GB
Monitor Settings
Game Settings
- DyAc: Premium
- Black eQualizer: 7
- Color Vibrance: 12
- Low Blue Light: 0
Picture settings
- Picture Mode: Gamer 1
- Brightness: 100
- Contrast: 55
- Sharpness: 7
- Gamma: Gamma 2
- Color Temperature: Normal
- AMA: High
That's all for the latest configurations and peripherals of Twistzz in 2023.