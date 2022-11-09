One of the most prestigious events in CS:GO's calendar is the Valve-sponsored Majors, which brings together the best teams from all over the world under one roof as they fight to claim the biggest prize pool of the year.

This year, Counter Strike took its Majors to Brazil for the first time ever, by hosting the IEM Rio Major 2022 in Rio de Janeiro. CS:GO's much-anticipated visit to Brazil was whole-heartedly greeted by the Brazilian fanbase, one of the most passionate communities in Counter Strike.

Twenty-four teams initially qualified for the tournament on the basis of their performances in various Regional Major Ranking (RMR) events. After two stages of intense matchups, the tournament has finally narrowed down its contestants to the top 8 teams, who will compete in the Champions Stage of the IEM Rio Major 2022 from November 10 to 13, 2022.

Full match schedule and other details regarding CS:GO IEM Rio Major 2022 Quarter-finals

The Champions Stage of the IEM Rio Major 2022 is a single-elimination bracket which will feature the 8 remaining teams competing against each other for the Major title.

These eight teams earned qualification for the Champions Stage after exhibiting their skills and proving their worth in the Legends Stage of the tournament. They will kick off their Champions Stage run with a best-of-three quarter-finals matchup, after which the winners will proceed to meet in the semi-finals, and ultimately, the Grand Final.

Here are all 8 teams that CS:GO enthusiasts can cheer for in the IEM Rio Major Champions Stage:

Cloud9

FURIA

Heroic

Outsiders

Fnatic

Team Spirit

Natus Vincere

MOUZ

Quarter-final schedule

The IEM Rio Major 2022 Quarter-finals will commence on November 10, 2022 at 10.00 am PDT / 6.00 pm CEST / 10.30 pm IST. Here is the full schedule for the tournament's quarter-finals matchups:

Thursday, November 10 (Day 1)

Outsiders vs Fnatic (Quarter-finals #1) - 10.00 am PDT / 6.00 pm CEST / 10.30 pm IST

- 10.00 am PDT / 6.00 pm CEST / 10.30 pm IST MOUZ vs Cloud9 (Quarter-finals #2) - 1.30 pm PDT / 9.30 pm CEST / 2 am IST (next day)

Friday, November 11 (Day 2)

Spirit vs Heroic (Quarter-finals #3) - 10.00 am PDT / 6.00 pm CEST / 10.30 pm IST

- 10.00 am PDT / 6.00 pm CEST / 10.30 pm IST FURIA vs NAVI (Quarter-finals #4) - 1.30 pm PDT / 9.30 pm CEST / 2 am IST (next day)

The highly anticipated matchup between Outsiders and Fnatic will be the opening match of the Quarter-finals, followed by MOUZ's encounter against Cloud9. The winners of both matches will meet in the first semi-finals tie on November 12, 2022.

Day 2 of the Champions Stage will witness Team Spirit take on Heroic for a semi-finals spot. In the final match of the quarter-finals, FURIA will take on the 2021 PGL Stockholm Major champion, Natus Vincere, in front of their home crowd. The winners of both matches will face off in the second semi-finals tie of the tournament on November 12, 2022.

Similar to the previous stages of the tournament, fans can expect all the matchups to be played in front of an energetic Brazilian crowd. The Champions Stage of IEM Rio Major 2022 will be held in front of a live audience at the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Viewers can tune into ESL CS:GO's official Twitch channel to watch the quarter-finals of the IEM Rio Major 2022 live. CS:GO fans can also visit the streams of various content creators who are expected to co-stream the event live.

