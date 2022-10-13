CS: GO to Overwatch 2: How to carry over sensitivity settings

Overwatch 2 finally arrived earlier this month after much anticipation. The massive success the game has seen in such a short time has brought many new players to the title. That said, first-person shooter enthusiasts must ensure that their mouse sensitivity remains the same across the various games they indulge in.

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive is a tactical first-person shooter title where precise aiming and split-second reactions can determine the outcome of a gunfight. However, the game tests a different set of skills when compared to OW2. With that in mind, here's how to ensure your sensitivity settings in the latter title are the same as CS: GO.

How to use CS: GO's mouse sensitivity in Overwatch 2 and vice versa

Using your CS: GO mouse sensitivity in other titles is easy, provided you have the right tools at hand. '1' sensitivity in this title is equal to '3.33' in Overwatch 2. This value can be easily employed to carry over Counter-Strike: Global Offensive's sensitivity settings into OW2.

Sensitivity conversion: Valorant to Overwatch 2 in Aiming.pro (Image via Sportskeeda)

You can also head over to Aiming.pro to make the conversion process even simpler. The website allows users to easily use their preferred mouse sensitivity across various titles listed on it. Moreover, it enables players to use their DPI. Hence, you will arrive at the exact sensitivity figure needed for the best possible experience in OW2.

Aiming.pro features several other titles, such as Valorant, Fortnite, Call of Duty: Warzone, Apex Legends, and more, allowing you to use your preferred sensitivity settings across all these titles.

How is CS: GO different from Overwatch 2?

CS: GO and Overwatch 2 are vastly different from each other. The first one is much slower in pace and implements dissimilar game mechanics compared to the latter. Here's how both the titles set themselves apart from one another:

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

CS: GO is a tactical first-person shooter title. It involves mastering a certain set of skills. Quick reaction time and accurate aiming are the key skills required to excel at this game. It is a highly competitive title and involves two teams of five players each.

The objective of the Terrorist team is to plant at either site A or B or eliminate all enemies before the timer runs out. Similarly, for the Counter-Terrorist squad, the objective is to prevent the bomb from being planted, defuse the bomb, or kill all the Terrorists before the round is over.

Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2 is a hero-shooter title where two teams of five players each pick Heroes with unique powers and abilities to achieve various objectives depending on the game mode. Characters have roles assigned to them, which determine their purpose. The roles include Damage, Support, and Tank.

Depending on the Hero they choose, the game will determine which set of skills they will get to demonstrate in a match. For example, someone picking Widowmaker must be accurate and precise with their aim. However, Reinhardt users do not need to possess similar expertise and instead can focus on mastering their utility usage.

Since CS: GO is highly tactical, it is recommended to proceed with a lower sensitivity as this will allow for sharp and accurate mouse movements necessary to land those crucial headshots. In Overwatch 2, players can go for a slightly higher sensitivity as they have to make quick movements.

While using sensitivity converters is recommended for ease of conversion of settings between two titles, it may not always be accurate.

