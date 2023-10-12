CTBC Flying Oyster vs. Team Whales League of Legends Worlds 2023 Play-Ins: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

CTBC Flying Oyster and Team Whales are set to face off at the play-in stage of League of Legends Worlds 2023. Winning it will ensure progress to the next stage, and the losing side will have to try their luck again later. The second round consists of four teams, with only two making it to the Swiss Stage.

Team Whales, Vietnam's pride, is set to go head-to-head with CTBC Flying Oyster, Taiwan's dominant force. In this article, we'll be highlighting the recent stats and results of these two teams as they prepare for their upcoming best-of-three series.

CTBC Flying Oyster vs. Team Whales League of Legends Worlds 2023 Play-Ins: Who is expected to win?

Prediction

In Group B of the League of Legends Worlds 2023, CTBC Flying Oyster (CFO) has an impressive victory in the series opener. The team completely dominated Japan's DetonatioN FocusMe, showcasing stunning mastery throughout the two games, resulting in a clean 2-0 win.

In both games, Hsu "Rest" Shih-chieh, the CFO's top laner, proved to be the key player. The enemy top lane was unable to keep up with his successful laning phase on Rumble. This enabled the team to gain momentum as they snowballed to victory in the latter stages with impressive team fights and objective control.

Initially considered the underdog against BDS from Europe, Team Whales shocked everyone by winning the whole series after losing the first match. They came back strong and won back-to-back games, leaving BDS stunned and defeated.

Trần "Artemis" Quốc Hưng was the backbone of Team Whales, with his prowess as ADC being the key to their victory. Throughout games 2 and 3, the 22-year-old masterfully maneuvered both Xayah and Kai'Sa, ravaging their opponents with a Lethality Kai'Sa build.

The League of Legends matchup between CFO and Team Whales will be quite competitive. As for the prediction, the latter is expected to win the series 2-1.

Head-to-head

This will be the first time CTBC Flying Oyster and Team Whales match up against each other in League of Legends esports.

Previous results

CTBC Flying Oyster's previous match was against DetonatioN FocusMe. The former won the series comfortably, 2-0.

On the other hand, Team Whales defeated Team BDS 2-1 in the Worlds 2023 Play-Ins.

Worlds 2023 rosters

CTBC Flying Oyster

Top : Rest

: Rest Jungle : Gemini

: Gemini Mid : JimieN

: JimieN ADC : Shunn

: Shunn Support: ShiauC

Team Whales

Top : Sparda

: Sparda Jungle : Bean J

: Bean J Mid : Glory

: Glory ADC : Artemis

: Artemis Support: Bie

Livestream details

The League of Legends Worlds 2023 Play-In stage matchup between CTBC Flying Oyster and Team Whales will take place on October 12 at 3 am PT/3:30 pm IST. Viewers can visit the following websites to watch the series live:

Furthermore, there are a lot of popular streamers who will host watch parties for the League of Legends Worlds 2023 matchups.

Poll : Who do you believe will win the battle? CTBC Flying Oyster Team Whales 0 votes